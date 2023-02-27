A package of documents with UN specialized agencies was signed at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan

27/02/2023

Today, on February 27, 2023, the ceremony of signing documents between the ministries, state agencies, public organizations of Turkmenistan and the representative offices of the structural divisions of the United Nations in Turkmenistan - UNDP, UNFPA, UNICEF was held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan.

During the ceremony, 26 documents were signed regarding the interaction between Turkmenistan and the UN in the field of economy, healthcare, education, mass media, as well as other important areas. Among them are joint projects for 2023-2025, as well as work plans for the current year.

These documents reflect the goals and objectives outlined in the previously signed country program documents with specialized UN structures for 2021-2025.