Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,250 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 371,180 in the last 365 days.

TurningPoint Executive Search places Vice President of Sales for Mongoose

TurningPoint Executive Search announces the placement of Rick del Rosario as Vice President of Sales for Mongoose

Rick is a great example of a leader who knows the Higher Education industry deeply and wants to make an impact on peoples life by driving the success of his company.”
— Melanie Strauss
SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TurningPoint Executive Search announces the placement of Rick del Rosario as Vice President of Sales for Mongoose. Rick will drive the sales strategy and execution and play a pivotal role in propelling sales into innovative new markets and categories.

del Rosario brings two decades of experience in higher education executing admissions, recruitment, and operational programs.

“Rick is a great example of a leader who knows the Higher Education industry deeply and wants to make an impact on people's lives by driving the success of his company.” Melanie Strauss, Partner, TurningPoint Executive Search.

Mongoose helps colleges and universities streamline communication with constituents and enhance relationships throughout the student lifecycle. From text-to-chat, make every message count™. Trusted by 750+ institutions, Mongoose enables a 200% inquiry increase, a 98% student retention rate, and doubled donations.

TurningPoint Executive Search is the premier executive recruiting resource for Sales, Marketing, Operations, and Executive Leadership professionals across the United States. Their team of executive recruiters offers more than 80 years of combined experience in recruiting, human resources, sales, marketing, training, and management. By combining a local presence with national search capabilities, TurningPoint Executive Search has built a reputation as a world-class executive search firm. Its access to Global Resources uniquely positions them to work with companies of all sizes, industries, and structures.

Elaine Rosen
TurningPoint Executive Search
+1 7609945327
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube

You just read:

TurningPoint Executive Search places Vice President of Sales for Mongoose

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Education, Electronics Industry, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more