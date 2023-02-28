TurningPoint Executive Search places Vice President of Sales for Mongoose
Rick is a great example of a leader who knows the Higher Education industry deeply and wants to make an impact on peoples life by driving the success of his company.”SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TurningPoint Executive Search announces the placement of Rick del Rosario as Vice President of Sales for Mongoose. Rick will drive the sales strategy and execution and play a pivotal role in propelling sales into innovative new markets and categories.
— Melanie Strauss
del Rosario brings two decades of experience in higher education executing admissions, recruitment, and operational programs.
“Rick is a great example of a leader who knows the Higher Education industry deeply and wants to make an impact on people's lives by driving the success of his company.” Melanie Strauss, Partner, TurningPoint Executive Search.
Mongoose helps colleges and universities streamline communication with constituents and enhance relationships throughout the student lifecycle. From text-to-chat, make every message count™. Trusted by 750+ institutions, Mongoose enables a 200% inquiry increase, a 98% student retention rate, and doubled donations.
TurningPoint Executive Search is the premier executive recruiting resource for Sales, Marketing, Operations, and Executive Leadership professionals across the United States. Their team of executive recruiters offers more than 80 years of combined experience in recruiting, human resources, sales, marketing, training, and management. By combining a local presence with national search capabilities, TurningPoint Executive Search has built a reputation as a world-class executive search firm. Its access to Global Resources uniquely positions them to work with companies of all sizes, industries, and structures.
