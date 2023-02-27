Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,162 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 370,101 in the last 365 days.

Atwood Man Charged Following Officer-Involved Shooting Incident

ATWOOD – An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resulted in an Atwood man being charged for alleged criminal actions related to an officer-involved shooting in Carroll County last week.

On February 23rd, at the request of 24th Judicial District Attorney General Neil Thompson, TBI agents began investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred in the 4600 block of Hamilton Street in Atwood.  At approximately 4 p.m., deputies with the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office responded to a disturbance call in which an individual was reportedly driving recklessly on his family’s property and behaving erratically.  Upon arrival, three deputies attempted to make contact with the man who produced a high-powered weapon and began firing at the deputies, who returned fire, before the man barricaded himself inside his nearby home.  After a standoff lasting approximately 6-hours, officers entered the home and took the individual, who suffered a gunshot wound, into custody.  He was transported by a medical helicopter to a Nashville hospital for treatment.

On Friday, warrants were secured charging the man, Jason Perry (DOB: 11/1/72), with two counts of Unlawful Carry or Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.  Perry was served Friday evening and was booked into the Carroll County Jail early Sunday morning following his release from the hospital.  His bond is set at $1 million for each count.  This remains an ongoing investigation with additional charges expected.

Additional information regarding the investigation into the officer-involved shooting may be found online at TBINewsroom.com.

Like this:

Like Loading...

Related

You just read:

Atwood Man Charged Following Officer-Involved Shooting Incident

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more