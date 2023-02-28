NHAEON Chairwoman Issues Statement On Recent Developments Regarding North Miami Beach City Commission
Chairwoman of National Haitian American Elected Officials Network Issues Statement on Recent Developments Regarding North Miami Beach City CommissionIRVINGTON, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On February 26, 2023, the Chairwoman of the National Haitian American Elected Officials Network (NHAEON), issued a statement on the recent developments taking place at the City of North Miami Beach, which concerns three current NHAEON members: Vice-Mayor Michael Joseph, Commissioner McKenzie Fleurimond, and Commissioner Daniela Jean. Of particular concern to the three commission members is the actual residency of the City of North Miami Beach Mayor, Anthony F. DeFillipo who has been accused of living outside of the City of North Miami Beach, which is in violation of the City's charter.
The Florida State Attorney's Office said Monday it is reviewing the 2022 voting record of North Miami Beach Mayor Anthony DeFillipo who, following an investigation, was found to be allegedly living in a $1.2 million home he purchased in Davie. Photos and videos from a private investigator showed DeFillipo essentially residing in the home when he claimed to have been living in the City of North Miami.
Given the various issues that have developed as a result, the Chairwoman of NHAEON felt compelled to issue the following statement:
"As Chair of the National Haitian American Elected Officials Network (NHAEON), I stand in solidarity with our members, Vice-Mayor Michael Joseph, Commissioner McKenzie Fleurimond, and Commissioner Daniela Jean, of the City of North Miami Beach, as they continue their fight to uphold the provisions of their charter. Over the past few years, the City of North Miami Beach has made outstanding progress that has led to tangible benefits for all of its residents. From saving their residents millions of dollars through an insourced water utility to various home repair programs, rental, mortgage, and small business assistance programs, the City of North Miami Beach has made significant positive impacts for their community. These changes came about through the leadership of the elected officials who are now being attacked for their commitment to defending their City’s Charter. While previous commissions outsourced City services, and fired employees and police officers, Vice-Mayor Michael Joseph, Commissioner McKenzie Fleurimond, and Commissioner Daniela Jean had put forth, sponsored, and supported policies allowing their community to thrive and feel safe. I am disheartened to learn of their colleague’s actions at a recent meeting, where their names were publicly removed from the dais. During Black History Month, we cannot sit idly by and allow such actions to occur. Such an act is akin to Black erasure, which we have seen throughout our nation’s history. Racist behavior must never be tolerated, and we have a responsibility to condemn it. Under no circumstance should we allow a commissioner to make any attempt at erasing any duly elected individual? It is my hope that all parties will remain respectful and arrive at a resolution that advances the best interests of the City and its residents. Our organization stands ready to assist and support our members as they continue to do what is necessary to protect their municipality from fraud."
Honorable Charnette Frederic, MHA, LNHA,
Chairwoman, National Haitian American Elected Officials Network (NHAEON)
Charnette Frederic, Chairwoman
National Haitian American Elected Officials Network (NHAEON)
