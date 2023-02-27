Submit Release
EMU Faculty of Architecture Dean Prof. Dr. Resmiye Alpar Atun Attends MİDEKON Meeting

Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) Faculty of Architecture Dean Prof. Dr. Resmiye Alpar Atun attended the Ordinary General Assembly Meeting of the Deans Council of the Faculties of Architecture (MİDEKON), formed by the deans of the faculties in Turkey and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC), where the basic disciplines of architecture (architecture, design, planning, etc.) are covered.

At the MİDEKON General Assembly Meeting held at the Middle East Technical University (METU) in Ankara, views were exchanged taking into account education, research problems, the European Union (EU) and global developments.

Prof. Dr. Atun emphasized that the meeting focused on the quality, duration and content of education, as well as professional practices within the scope of national and international accreditations and equivalencies. In her statement, Prof. Dr. Atun highlighted the following: “It is important to carry the architectural education to a 5-year period and to ensure coordination within the scope of international equivalence, to conduct an analysis on the existing studies on TUBITAK / R&D projects and to develop new strategies for the future. In order to ensure coordination between the communication groups formed by the departments within the Faculty of Architecture (Architecture Schools Department Heads Communication Group, Turkish Planning Schools Association, Design, Planning, Accreditation Association), views have been developed to enable the necessary communication, comparison and joint decision-making platform to operate effectively.”

