EMU Organizes Training for Staff Members on Psychological Support and Communication with Students During the Earthquake Disaster

Following the “Psychological First Aid” activities organized for Psychological Counselor and teachers by Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU), another training session was held for EMU academic and administrative personnel on psychological support and communication with students during the earthquake disaster period on Thursday, 23 February 2023 at 11:00 at Mustafa Afşin Ersoy Hall.

The training sessions delivered by EMU Arts and Sciences Faculty, Psychology Department academic staff member and clinical psychologist Assist. Prof. Dr. Şerif Türkkal Yenigüç focused on topics such as psychological trauma, post-traumatic processes, reactions to trauma, post-traumatic stress disorder, post-traumatic adaptation and post-traumatic growth. The training that was held prior to the course registration and commencement of the classes week, 27 February – 3 March, aimed to raise awareness among university staff about the psychosocial support to be given to students affected by the earthquake and what needs to be considered in the classroom environment. The event was attended by intense participation and ended with a question and answer session.