The First Progress Report to the President on Implementation of the U.S. National Strategy on Gender Equity and Equality

The White House Gender Policy Council today released its first progress report to the President on progress toward the ambitious priorities laid out in the first U.S. National Strategy on Gender Equity and Equality (NGS) finalized in October 2021. The Office of Global Women’s Issues in July 2022 submitted to the White House our NGS Action Plan, which includes five lines of effort and select high-impact goals. As highlighted in this first progress report, the Department has already made significant progress on its goals and institutional reform commitments.

Though we face compounding global challenges, support for the rights of women and girls to achieve economic security, live without threat of gender-based violence, enjoy equitable access to healthcare, participate in political and security decision-making, and lead efforts to address the climate crisis must remain central to our foreign policy. We are proud to work in partnership with women leaders, likeminded governments, civil society, the private sector, and international organizations to champion women’s rights as human rights.