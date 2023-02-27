Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,048 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 369,981 in the last 365 days.

Wisconsin Ambassador feature: Creating opportunities for amazing outdoor experiences

Ben Popp, executive director of the American Birkebeiner Ski Foundation

Ben Popp, executive director of the American Birkebeiner Ski Foundation and cofounder of the SISU Nordic Ski Foundation.

Wisconsin Ambassadors are a collection of industry leaders from all facets of the economic landscape in Wisconsin. These innovators actively contribute to WEDC’s overarching goal of building an economy that works for everyone. Our ambassadors work in a variety of different industries and live in different places across the state, but all represent what it means to be dedicated to Wisconsin’s economic well-being.

Participants in WEDC’s Wisconsin Ambassadors Program volunteer their time, expertise, and reputations to help build Wisconsin’s image as a great place to start or grow a business, build a career, and lead a rewarding life. In this month’s column, Ben Popp, executive director of the American Birkebeiner Ski Foundation and cofounder of the SISU Nordic Ski Foundation, discusses the importance of investing in the outdoor resources that make Wisconsin an enjoyable place to live. Read the full story.

You just read:

Wisconsin Ambassador feature: Creating opportunities for amazing outdoor experiences

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more