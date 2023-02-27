Submit Release
Ring Energy Announces Timing of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call

/EIN News/ -- THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Feb. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSE American: REI) (“Ring” or the “Company”) today announced the timing of its upcoming earnings release and conference call.

  • Ring plans to issue its fourth quarter and full year 2022 earnings release after the close of trading on Thursday, March 9, 2023;
  • The Company has scheduled a conference call on Friday, March 10, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. ET to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2022 operational and financial results. To participate, interested parties should dial 833-953-2433 at least five minutes before the call is to begin. Please reference the “Ring Energy Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Conference Call”. International callers may participate by dialing 412-317-5762; and
  • The call will also be webcast and available on Ring’s website at www.ringenergy.com under “Investors” on the “News & Events” page. An audio replay will also be available on the Company’s website following the call.

ABOUT RING ENERGY, INC.

Ring Energy, Inc. is an oil and gas exploration, development, and production company with current operations focused on the conventional development of its Permian Basin assets in West Texas. For additional information, please visit www.ringenergy.com.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Al Petrie Advisors

Al Petrie, Senior Partner

Phone: 281-975-2146

Email: apetrie@ringenergy.com


