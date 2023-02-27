Titanium Transportation Group Will Hold a Conference Call to Discuss its Fourth Quarter Results

/EIN News/ -- BOLTON, Ontario, Feb. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Titanium Transportation Group Inc. ("Titanium" or the "Company") (TSX:TTNM, OTCQX:TTNMF), is pleased to announce that it will issue its financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2022 via news release on Monday, March 13, 2023 after market close.



The Company will also hold a conference call for analysts and investors with Ted Daniel, President and Chief Executive Officer, Tuesday, March 14, 2023 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time, to discuss these results. Business media are also invited to listen to the call.

Details of the conference call:

Date: Tuesday, March 14, 2023

Time: 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time

North America dial-in number: 1-888-886-7786

International dial-in number: 1-416-764-8658

A replay of the conference call can be accessed until midnight on March 28, 2023.

Details of the replay:

North America dial-in number: 1-877-674-7070

International dial-in number: 1-416-764-8692

Conference ID: 00359374

Passcode: 359374 #

About Titanium

Titanium is a leading North American transportation company with asset-based trucking operations and logistics brokerages servicing Canada and the United States, with approximately 800 power units, 3,000 trailers and 1,100 employees and independent owner operators. Titanium provides truckload, dedicated, and cross-border trucking services, logistics, and warehousing and distribution to over 1,000 customers. In the U.S. Titanium has established operations in Charlotte, Atlanta, Chicago, Nashville, Denver. In February 2021, Titanium completed its largest acquisition since its founding, establishing Titanium as the 12th largest Canadian transportation company. Titanium is a recognized purchaser of asset-based trucking companies, having completed twelve (12) transactions since 2011. Titanium ranked among top 500 companies in the inaugural Financial Times Americas’ Fastest Growing Companies in 2020. The Company has been ranked by Canadian Business as one of Canada's Fastest Growing Companies for twelve (12) consecutive years. Titanium is currently listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “TTNM" and “TTNMF” on the OTCQX.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Titanium Transportation Group Inc.

Ted Daniel, CPA, CA

Chief Executive Officer

(905) 266-3011

ted.daniel@ttgi.com

www.ttgi.com