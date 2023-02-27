Modevity Signs an Auto Finance Company to Support their Third-Party Vendor Risk Management Compliance Program

Modevity company logo

Vendor Risk Management as a Service

“Modevity Vendor Risk Management Services Provide Actionable Intelligence for Risk Avoidance ,” stated Thomas J. Canova, Co-Founder, CMO at Modevity.” — Thomas J. Canova

WEST CHESTER, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Modevity, LLC, a leading Commercial Intelligence company established in 2004 specializing in Investigative Due Diligence Research and Vendor Risk Management (VRM) Services, announced today that the company signed a contract to support a US based Auto Finance Company with their Third-Party Vendor Risk Management services.

In this highly regulatory and security centric business environment, industry leaders recognize the importance of vetting and evaluating their critical vendors and partners to better understand any potential risk factors that can impact the organization throughout the year.

Modevity Vendor Risk Management Services supports client organizations in protecting their company’s financial position, operations, and reputation in the US and internationally.

“Modevity Vendor Risk Management Services provide actionable intelligence for risk avoidance with detailed risk rating reports and vendor assessments that will assist our new Auto Finance client in evaluating their vendors,” stated Thomas J. Canova, Co-Founder, CMO at Modevity.

Modevity has a team of experienced investigative analysts supported with state-of-the-art data and risk management platforms that provide timely and vital risk management reports on an entire supply chain, allowing clients to make more informed decisions about the overall stability and varied risks of vendor and supplier relationships.

Modevity Vendor Risk Management as a Service supports organizations by mitigating varied company and regulatory risks and utilizes powerful database technology, AI, and vendor assessment automation with continuous monitoring - to provide real-time reports for the identification of risks when conducting business with vendors across varied departments or operations.