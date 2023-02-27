Massachusetts Launches “My Local MA” Campaign to Drive Economic Activity and Safely Support Small and Local Businesses 

BELMONT — Today, Governor Charlie Baker and Lt. Governor Karyn Polito announced the launch of an effort to encourage residents of the Commonwealth to support their local economies by shopping at local Massachusetts businesses and attractions, safely – in person, online, and using curbside pickup or takeout. The Baker-Polito Administration’s “My Local MA” advertising campaign is kicking off this Friday in tandem with the Sales Tax-Free Weekend taking place August 29-30, and was developed as a response to the economic impact the COVID-19 pandemic has had on Massachusetts local businesses and communities.

The intent of the campaign is to showcase Massachusetts’ vast array of businesses and attractions – from family owned-restaurants to artisan boutiques to museums – that are a critical part of the Commonwealth’s economy. From Stockbridge to Provincetown, our local retailers and restaurants are open for business, utilizing safe practices and, in many cases, for online shopping, curbside pickup or takeout and delivery.



The campaign, running through December, will include print, broadcast, billboard and digital ads, along with social media. The website, FindMyLocalMA.com, will feature resources for consumers and more information on the campaign.



Supporting beloved local businesses also means acting responsibly. “Masking up” and practicing social distancing will be emphasized throughout the campaign to protect our quality of life and ensure that businesses can safely serve customers.



The Commonwealth’s small business community plays a vital role in the composition of the Massachusetts economy. According to the US Small Business Administration in their 2019 Small Business Profile, small businesses in Massachusetts employ approximately 1.5 million workers, accounting for approximately 45 percent of the Commonwealth’s total workforce. Through “My Local MA,” residents are encouraged to protect and preserve those elements that make Massachusetts unique.



For information, visit FindMyLocalMA.com.



This year’s Sales-Tax Free Weekend will take place on Saturday, August 29, and Sunday, August 30. In 2018, Governor Baker signed legislation that makes the annual sales tax holiday permanent. For more information about this year’s annual sales tax holiday, please review these Frequently Asked Questions.

