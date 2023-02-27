Senior Leaders Announced at the Office of Consumer Affairs and Division of Professional Licensure 

BOSTON — Today, Undersecretary Edward A. Palleschi announced several leadership appointments in the Office of Consumer Affairs and Business Regulation (OCABR) and its regulatory agency the Division of Professional Licensure (DPL).

Charles S. Borstel has been promoted to Deputy Undersecretary for OCABR. Borstel has served as DPL Commissioner since 2015. In this new role, he will provide operational leadership for OCABR, which oversees five regulatory agencies that have a combined operating budget of over $76 million and together have approximately 600 employees.

Diane Symonds has been named DPL Commissioner, effective March 25, 2019. Symonds brings executive experience spanning nonprofit, private and public sectors – at both the state and federal level. Neldy Jean-Francois, currently serving as Deputy Commissioner, will expand her role to become 1st Deputy Commissioner and Chief of Staff.

“I am thrilled to name new senior leaders at OCABR and DPL, each of whom is a standout professional, with deep industry and regulatory experience,” said Undersecretary Palleschi. “In elevating Chuck to a new leadership role within OCABR, we have created new opportunities within DPL, and I am pleased to welcome Diane as the new commissioner and promote Neldy to 1st deputy commissioner. These moves are a tribute to their extensive careers both inside and outside the agency. I look forward to partnering with each of these leaders and their teams as we advance the Baker-Polito Administration’s efforts to protect consumers, regulate industry and enable professionals to do business in a straightforward manner.”

Symonds and her team will lead DPL’s work to ensure regulatory compliance and the integrity of the licensing process to protect the public health, safety and welfare. DPL oversees 38 boards of registration and the Massachusetts State Athletic Commission, which license and regulate more than 590,000 individuals and businesses to practice nearly 170 trades and professions. In addition, DPL also oversees the Office of Public Safety and Inspections and the Office of Private Occupational Schools.

###

About Charles Borstel

Charles “Chuck” Borstel has been the Commissioner of the Division of Professional Licensure (DPL) since 2015. Prior to his role at DPL, Borstel served as Director of Public Affairs for the Associated Builders and Contractors Association of Massachusetts, the largest construction trade association in the Commonwealth. Earlier in his career, Borstel served as Assistant to the DPL Director for six years, during which time he was responsible for overseeing the agency’s communications and legislative activities, establishing and implementing several successful consumer and student outreach programs, and assisting in the day-to-day management of the agency. Borstel began his career working as Communications Director for the Metropolitan District Commission. Borstel holds a degree in business management from Suffolk University.

About Diane Symonds

Diane Symonds has extensive executive experience across the nonprofit, private and public sectors. She most recently served as a director of a NH-based nonprofit. Symonds previously served as Assistant Regional Director for the US Department of Labor in Region 1. Prior to that, Symonds was an executive vice president for Northern General Services. Symonds served as Commissioner of Labor for the state of New Hampshire for 5 years, where she developed and implemented a pilot program on Managed Care in NH to improve the workers’ compensation system for all parties. Symonds is a native of Massachusetts’ north shore, and has a BA in human services from St. Michael’s College.

About Neldy Jean-Francois

Neldy Jean-Francois currently serves as the Deputy Commissioner of the Division of Professional Licensure (DPL), providing oversight to DPL’s operations, policies and licensing functions. Jean-Francois joined DPL in 2007 as Board Counsel to several boards of registration. From 2011 to 2015, she served as Executive Director of the Allied Health and Certified Public Accountants units. In 2015, she was promoted to Chief of Staff, a role in which she oversaw the day-to-day operations of the agency. Prior to joining DPL, Jean-Francois served as a compliance officer for the Massachusetts Commission on Discrimination. She later served as an attorney with the Massachusetts Department of Revenue’s Child Support Enforcement Division, litigating cases involving paternity matters, child support enforcement, and health insurance orders.

Jean-Francois is a graduate of the University of Massachusetts-Amherst and Suffolk University Law School.

###

About the Office of Consumer Affairs and Business Regulation:

The Office of Consumer Affairs and Business Regulation (OCABR) oversees five regulatory agencies: Division of Banks, Division of Insurance, Division of Professional Licensure, Division of Standards, and the Department of Telecommunications and Cable. These agencies have a combined operating budget of over $76 million and together have approximately 600 employees. OCABR also oversees the state’s Lemon Laws and Lemon Law Arbitration, Data Breach reporting, Home Improvement Contractor Programs, and the state’s Do Not Call Registry. OCABR helps Massachusetts consumers, home improvement contractors, people seeking help with a recently purchased car, tenants and landlords, and businesses seeking to report a data breach or interested in the data breach notification law. Learn more about OCABR at mass.gov/consumer.

###

###