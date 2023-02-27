Christine Nolan Hired as Director of the Mass. Center for Advanced Manufacturing (CAM)  

BOSTON — The Baker-Polito Administration has announced the hiring of Christine Nolan as the director of the Commonwealth’s Center for Advanced Manufacturing (CAM) based at the Massachusetts Technology Collaborative, the Commonwealth agency focused on the technology and innovation sectors. Nolan brings a wealth of senior level experience at manufacturing and technology organizations in the region, most recently at Virtual, Inc., based in Wakefield, Mass.



The Center’s focus on driving innovation in the Advanced Manufacturing sector will be helped by Nolan’s background in mechanical engineering and her education in the state. Nolan received her B.S. in mechanical engineering from Worcester Polytechnic Institute and began her career as a product engineer for North Attleboro-based manufacturer Augat, Inc., a maker of connectors and sockets, which was acquired by Tyco Corporation. Her career progressed to Parker Hannifin Corporation and Kollmorgen, both global leaders in motion and control technologies, where she saw progressive roles in manufacturing engineering and strategic account management.



Nolan also brings a wealth of expertise in marketing and customer-focused roles with the Mass. Technology Leadership Council, a member association; as a principal at CustomerLoop, a technology and manufacturing consultancy; and as a program manager at Bedford-based RSA Security, a provider of intelligence-driven security solutions. She is also a co-founder of Boston TechJam, an annual event to celebrate the region’s technology sector that attracted over 8,000 attendees from the Massachusetts tech community.



“Christine is a great find for the Commonwealth, as her strong background in engineering, marketing, and customer engagement will help us leverage the investments we have made in advanced manufacturing through our M2I2 program while also branding the manufacturing sector for future growth,” said Housing and Economic Development Secretary Mike Kennealy, the co-chair of the Massachusetts Advanced Manufacturing Collaborative. “I frequently remind people that ‘we make things here in Massachusetts’ and a core part of the new director’s role will be to raise the profile of the sector nationally, but also to students and workers within our state, while also driving strategic investments statewide.”



The CAM is a division of the Massachusetts Technology Collaborative, the public economic development agency headquartered in Westborough that is tasked with supporting business formation and growth in the Commonwealth’s tech and innovation sectors. The new division was announced during national Manufacturing Month in October, along with a $3.2 million grant for the MassBridge project, a manufacturing technician training program funded by the U.S. Department of Defense, which will work with partners across Massachusetts and will be led by the CAM.



“MassBridge was designed to be a national pilot program, which Massachusetts will lead and then rollout across the country, providing a unique opportunity to raise the profile of the Commonwealth’s manufacturing sector,” said Carolyn Kirk, Executive Director of MassTech. “Christine’s background will help us engage new talent pools and economic development for manufacturers statewide.”



As director, Nolan will also oversee CAM’s programs, including the Massachusetts Manufacturing Innovation Initiative or “M2I2,” a $100 million program launched in 2016 by the Baker-Polito Administration to co-invest in projects supported by the national Manufacturing USA network. The CAM will also continue the work of the Massachusetts Manufacturing Emergency Response Team (MERT), the effort launched in March 2020 as a response to the shortages of materials driven by the COVID-19 public health crisis. The MERT has helped more than 50 Massachusetts manufacturers pivot to the production of personal protective equipment and other critical items, totaling nearly 20 million to date.



“Now more than ever, manufacturing is a critical area of focus for the economic well-being of the Commonwealth and its citizens. With the commitment from the Baker-Polito Administration, we have the opportunity to advance innovations and job growth in manufacturing across the state,” said Christine Nolan, Director of the Center for Advanced Manufacturing. “The MERT initiative and M2I2 are testaments to the tremendous work that can be accomplished by collaborating across industry, academia, and government. I look forward to continuing the work already in motion to support our state’s global leadership in innovation, entrepreneurship, and R&D.”



Nolan will oversee three CAM staffers, part of 60-plus employees based out of MassTech’s offices in Westborough and Boston. She replaces Ira Moskowitz, who started in June 2020 as the CEO of the national Advanced Robotics for Manufacturing (ARM) Institute, a Manufacturing USA member based in Pittsburgh. Farhad Vazehgoo, who served as Interim Director and co-led the MERT initiative, will continue providing his deep expertise in Advanced Manufacturing on the MassBridge and M2I2 programs.

