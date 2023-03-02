Adobe Supports The National Public Safety Drone Donation Program / NPS-DDP.org & Becomes a Corporate Sponsor

The National Public Safety Drone Donation Program is the Nations first Public Safety drone donation program. Founded by Airborne Works Adobe Supports NPS-DDP.org with Corporate sponsorship Sponsor or membership benefits in support of Public Safety. Please contact NPS-DDP.org to learn more.

“Adobe is proud to be a corporate partner with the National Public Safety Drone Donation Program in support of their mission to help save lives.”

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE)

On behalf of the Board of Directors of NPS-DDP.org we thank Adobe for becoming a corporate sponsor in support of our mission to help put, Eyes In the Sky For Every Department In Need ™” — Mark Langley

HEBRON, CT, USA, March 2, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Corporate sponsors are important for non-profits as they provide financial support, resources, and visibility to help achieve their mission. These sponsors can help non-profits reach a wider audience, establish credibility, and increase their impact. Additionally, corporate sponsors may offer expertise, skills, and volunteers to assist non-profits in achieving their goals, further strengthening the partnership between the two entities. Overall, corporate sponsors can provide invaluable support to non-profits, enabling them to make a significant difference in the communities they serve. NPS-DDP.org values the support we receive from corporations like Adobe and from the general public. If your company would like to support NPS-DDP.org at some level of sponsor or membership please feel free to contact NPS-DDP.org at info@nps-ddp.org.Memberships provide a consistent and reliable source of funding that can help nonprofits cover their operating expenses, support their programs and services, and invest in long-term initiatives. Memberships build a community of supporters who are invested in their mission, and who can provide valuable feedback, ideas, and volunteer support along with helping nonprofits demonstrate their impact and success to potential funders, partners, and stakeholders. Memberships are an essential component of non-profit sustainability and growth.About Adobe:Creativity is in our DNA. Our game-changing innovations are redefining the possibilities of digital experiences. We connect content and data and introduce new technologies that democratize creativity, shape the next generation of storytelling, and inspire entirely new categories of business.Adobe is a multinational software company that provides a wide range of products and services primarily for digital media creation, marketing, and publishing. Some of the main products and services offered by Adobe include:Creative Cloud: A suite of creative software applications such as Photoshop, Illustrator, InDesign, Premiere Pro, and others for creating and editing digital media content.Document Cloud: A set of tools and services for creating, managing, and sharing PDF documents, including Adobe Acrobat DC and Adobe Sign.Experience Cloud: A set of marketing and analytics tools to help businesses deliver personalized digital experiences to their customers across multiple channels.Adobe Stock: A collection of royalty-free images, videos, and other digital assets that can be licensed for use in creative projects.Adobe Fonts: A library of high-quality fonts that can be licensed for use in print and digital media.Overall, Adobe’s products and services are designed to help creative professionals, businesses, and individuals create, manage, and deliver engaging digital content across multiple platforms and channels.Other ways to support the NPS-DDP.org mission aside from monetary donations, sponsor and memberships.#1 Donations of new or used drones. Minimum requirements, drone must be in safe operational order with at least one battery and a working camera. If the drones received are too old for public safety service we will send them to a STEM education program through our partnership with Women And Drones #2 Become a volunteer and help NPS-DDP.org with your skills, such as blog writing, proof reading, video editing, social media posting etc.#3 Simply follow NPS-DDP.org on all social media please like comment and share and tell others about the NPS-DDP mission to help put "Eyes In The Sky For Every Department In Need"™#4 If you have a budget to purchase any type of drone, software or training be sure to contact NPS-DDP.org. They will help assure best price, and the vendors that support NPS-DDP.org who provide hardware, software and or training, will donate up to 10% of the net proceeds back to NPS-DDP.org to support the mission.#5 If your business processes credit cards your business can help save lives. NPS-DDP.org partners with Sharing The Credit to raise funds by showing businesses how to save on merchant fees and leverage the merchant account, a truly sustainable form of giving. There's no obligation the audit is free, investigate how much a business can save on merchant fees. Business owners save money on credit card fees & NPS-DDP.org will receive a small % of every credit card swipe providing additional sustainable funding.The Board of directors is very thankful to all the support received to date. Please consider a modest donation today.

Your Business Can Help Save Lives! NPS-DDP.org Partners With Sharing The Credit To Raise Funds