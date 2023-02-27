The Hair Transplant Center Fort Worth Launches New Website

/EIN News/ -- Fort Worth, Feb. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fort Worth, Texas -

The Hair Transplant Center, based in Fort Worth, TX, has launched a new website. This online platform aims to help the community learn more about its services and book appointments with greater ease. Those who wish may still contact the clinic via phone or email as well.

The Hair Transplant Center is committed to helping members of the community address hair loss with innovative and minimally invasive procedures that have a higher chance of success than ever before. The website has been designed from the ground up to help visitors learn more about the procedures on offer as well as the clinic itself (including some insight on Dr. Stefan Thiele and his team), and it should serve as an excellent starting point for those who are experiencing hair loss and want to know what options may be at their disposal.

“Your hair issues do not have to define you for the rest of your life,” states Dr. Thiele. “We at The Hair Transplant Center understand just how difficult it can be to engage in your favorite activities and social events when your self-image and confidence are always at the forefront of your mind. Fortunately, there are many paths you can take to safely and effectively return volume to your hair or resolve a receding hairline. We encourage you to get started by taking a look at our website. Once you have an idea of what’s out there, please come talk to us.”

Dr. Thiele explains that each patient receives an opportunity to ask as many questions as they need when they come in for a consultation. Dr. Thiele and his team answer the vast majority of these, pulling on his extensive expertise and experience in the field, and this ensures that patients always understand what to expect from any given procedure. The clinic offers several options, and while only a selection of these may be applicable for a specific patient, based on their individual needs, the doctor makes it a point to go over the advantages and potential drawbacks of each before making a recommendation. It is essential, he says, for patients to make an informed choice.

The Hair Transplant Center offers both hair transplant and hair restoration services. The former has to do with increasing the number of hairs present in a given area, while the latter aims to bring back more thickness to hair that has begun to thin out. A combination of procedures and treatments may be used, depending on the patient's condition.

Some may be familiar with one method of hair transplant already: Follicular Unit Transplantation (FUT). This procedure boasts a relatively brief recovery period, natural results, higher rates of follicle survival, and limits scarring. This is the most frequently used means of hair transplantation for a reason, and it has long stood the test of time. Thousands of hair grafts may be implanted in a single session, and the transplanted follicular units (donor hair) begin new hair growth as soon as the procedure is complete.

Another method, known as Follicular Unit Extraction (FUE), has some similarities to FUT but is mainly touted for causing much less scarring. Where FUT typically has a strip of skin removed during transplantation, FUE has individual follicular units extracted using a tiny round surgical punch. Since this means there are no telltale linear scars, patients sometimes prefer this option. Notably, FUE is by no means a settled science; new methods and technologies are coming out all the time, improving patient outcomes as well as offering a host of other benefits. The Hair Transplant Center keeps a sharp eye on all these advancements and regularly undertakes additional training for its staff (or invests in new tools) to ensure patients always receive the most up-to-date service possible.

FUT and FUE are only two examples of what The Hair Transplant Center offers its community. Anyone looking for a Fort Worth hair transplant can visit the website today to schedule an appointment with The Hair Transplant Center. Alternatively, they may contact the clinic via phone or email.

