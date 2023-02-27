Submit Release
AMC Networks to Participate in the J.P. Morgan 2023 Global High Yield and Leveraged Finance Conference

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Feb. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ: AMCX) today announced that Patrick O’Connell, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the J.P. Morgan 2023 Global High Yield and Leveraged Finance Conference on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, at 3:30 P.M. Eastern Time.

A live webcast of the event will be available on the company’s website at www.amcnetworks.com under the heading “Investors.” A replay of the webcast will be available on the company’s website shortly after the conclusion of the presentation.

About AMC Networks

AMC Networks (Nasdaq: AMCX) is a global entertainment company known for its popular and critically acclaimed content. Its brands include targeted streaming services AMC+, Acorn TV, Shudder, Sundance Now, ALLBLK and the anime-focused HIDIVE streaming service, in addition to AMC, BBC AMERICA (operated through a joint venture with BBC Studios), IFC, SundanceTV, WE tv, IFC Films and RLJE Films. AMC Studios, the Company’s in-house studio, production and distribution operation, is behind some of the biggest titles and brands known to a global audience, including The Walking Dead, the Anne Rice catalog and the Agatha Christie library.  The Company also operates AMC Networks International, its international programming business, and 25/7 Media, its production services business.

Contacts:

Georgia Juvelis
Georgia.juvelis@amcnetworks.com
917-542-6390
                            Nicholas Seibert
Nicholas.seibert@amcnetworks.com
646-740-5749
     

Primary Logo

