Atlas Global Celebrates Public Listing by Opening the Markets with the Canadian Securities Exchange

/EIN News/ -- EDMONTON, ALBERTA, CHATHAM, ONTARIO and TEL-AVIV, ISRAEL, Feb. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlas Global Brands Inc. (“Atlas Global” or the “Company”) (CSE: ATL), a cannabis company with expertise across the value chain, is pleased to announce that it celebrated its public listing milestone, which took place on January 13, 2023, by opening the markets with the Canadian Securities Exchange (“CSE”).



“We are excited to commemorate this important milestone, achieving a goal that has been years in the making, alongside our team, partners and shareholders,” said Bernie Yeung, CEO of Atlas Global. “Atlas will continue to innovate, leveraging its expertise and synergies in production, brand development, distribution and medical sales as the cannabis industry evolves and matures.”

“Opening the market with the CSE is an inflection point for Atlas Global as we commemorate the efforts of the founders and early investors of our now combined business and rings in a new day as we focus on business integration, building a strong governance framework, and driving global sales,” said Jason Cervi, CFO of Atlas Global.

About Atlas Global

Atlas Global is a global cannabis company operating in Canada and Israel with expertise across the cannabis value chain, including cultivation, manufacturing, marketing, distribution, and pharmacy. Atlas currently distributes to eight countries: Australia, Canada, Denmark, Germany, Israel, Norway, Spain, and the United Kingdom. In addition to a differentiated product mix, Atlas operates three licensed cannabis facilities – one with EU-GMP and two with GACP and CUMCS certifications – along with five medical pharmacies and one Trading House in Israel. Atlas expects to drive incremental commercial opportunities with an enhanced brand and SKU portfolio, while delivering accretive margin expansion by capitalizing on its strategy – maximize value in delivering quality products to global markets through its vertically integrated supply chain.

Contacts

Bernie Yeung

Chief Executive Officer

1-844-415-6961

invest@atlasglobalbrands.com

Alyssa Barry

Media and Investor Relations

1-833-947-5227

invest@atlasglobalbrands.com

