Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,132 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 369,944 in the last 365 days.

Certara to Participate in the Barclays Global Healthcare Conference

/EIN News/ -- PRINCETON, N.J., Feb. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Certara, Inc. (Nasdaq: CERT), a global leader in biosimulation, today announced that Company management will participate in the Barclays Global Healthcare Conference.

Company management will present at 11:15AM ET on Wednesday, March 15th, 2023.

A live webcast of the event will be available on Certara’s investor relations website at https://ir.certara.com and will be available for replay for at least 90 days thereafter.

About Certara
Certara accelerates medicines using proprietary biosimulation software, technology and services to transform traditional drug discovery and development. Its clients include more than 2,000 biopharmaceutical companies, academic institutions and regulatory agencies across 62 countries.

Investor Relations Contact:
David Deuchler
Gilmartin Group
ir@certara.com

Media Contact:
Daniel Yunger
Kekst CNC
daniel.yunger@kekstcnc.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

Certara to Participate in the Barclays Global Healthcare Conference

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more