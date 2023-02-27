Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,147 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 369,935 in the last 365 days.

Codexis to Participate in Cowen 43rd Annual Health Care Conference

/EIN News/ -- REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Feb. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Codexis, Inc. (Nasdaq:CDXS), a leading enzyme engineering company, today announced that management will participate in both a panel discussion and a fireside chat at the Cowen 43rd Annual Health Care Conference, being held March 6-8, 2023, in Boston, Massachusetts.

Stephen Dilly, MBBS, PhD, President and Chief Executive Officer of Codexis, will participate in a panel discussion titled, “SynBio & AI Driven Drug Discovery,” taking place on Monday, March 6, 2023, at 4:40 pm ET. Dr. Dilly and other members of the management team will also participate in a fireside chat taking place on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, at 11:10 am ET. Webcasts of both events will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website, http://ir.codexis.com.The panel presentation and fireside chat webcasts will be archived for 30 and 90 days, respectively, following the event.

About Codexis

Codexis is a leading enzyme engineering company leveraging its proprietary CodeEvolver® platform to discover and develop novel, high performance enzymes and biotherapeutics. Codexis enzymes have applications in the sustainable manufacturing of small molecule pharmaceuticals, in RNA and DNA synthesis and the creation of next generation life science tools, and as gene therapies and oral enzyme therapies. Codexis’ unique enzymes can drive improvements such as higher yields, reduced energy usage and waste generation, improved return on capital in manufacturing, improved sensitivity in genomic and diagnostic applications, and more efficacious therapeutics. For more information, visit www.codexis.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

Argot Partners
Brendan Strong/Carrie McKim
(212) 600-1902
Codexis@argotpartners.com

Media Relations Contact:

Lauren Musto
(781) 572-1147
lauren.musto@codexis.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

Codexis to Participate in Cowen 43rd Annual Health Care Conference

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more