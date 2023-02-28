Submit Release
Fast Courier Announces The Expansion Of Partnership With Regional Couriers In Multiple Australia States

NORTH SYDNEY, NEW SOUTH WALES, AUSTRALIA, February 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fast Courier is proud to announce its market expansion through partnerships with regional couriers across Australia.

Founded in 2020 in Sydney, the company has broken new ground by investing in technology that reduces friction and increases access to logistics providers. This expansion is part of a countrywide dealer revamp that aims to bring customers the wide variety of shipping choices provided by multiple couriers across Australia in Fast Courier’s network.

The milestone marks an important step forward for Fast Courier as it continues to bring democratization and transparency to the logistics industry. The company will continue to work towards making logistics accessible for all Australians by connecting them with couriers and carriers that are best suited for their needs, regardless of budget and preference. Fast Courier has partnered with smaller regional couriers in multiple states covering states like South Australia, Victoria, and Western Australia. The companies include Josie's, CTI Regional, Felix Transport, and many more.

Customers can start comparing courier service and shipping Australia-wide through Fast Courier’s cutting-edge logistics technology to help compare courier and freight quotes, multiple carriers, and delivery times. The service comes with guaranteed delivery with full tracking and a specific pickup time. Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Perth, and Adelaide are some of the popular destinations for same-day shipping.

The company has been growing steadily since its inception and recently entered a new market. In addition to offering courier services for residential customers, Fast Courier also offers a Business Portal for businesses or high-volume customers with lots of packages either in a Metro area, interstate, or internationally. Customers can compare them all and customize the best courier service delivery for any type of courier service, including pallet transport, domestic freight, and interstate couriers.

Fast Courier also provides free package pickup across all of Australia in an effort to make things easier for clients by arranging hassle-free delivery. The business saves time by eliminating extra steps like having to drop off packages at designated locations as they are picked up directly from their doorsteps. Moreover, they provide tracking information so customers can always stay informed about their order’s progress from start to finish.

The success achieved by Fast Courier over these past two years can be attributed mainly to their commitment to providing exceptional customer experience by focusing on innovation and technology advancements such as automated dispatch systems and real-time tracking capabilities which have allowed them to stand out amongst other providers in the industry.

For more information, please visit: https://fastcourier.com.au/

About Fast Courier

Founded in 2020 in Sydney, Fast Courier is on a mission to increase accessibility, transparency, and democratization within the logistics industry. Fast Courier connects all Australians to a wide range of carriers to suit every budget, plan, and logistical preference by investing in technology that removes the friction from locating and booking a preferred logistics provider.


Media Contact
Name: Vincent Maneno
Email: hello@fastcourier.com.au
Organization: Fast Courier
Website: https://fastcourier.com.au/
Phone number: 0291343889
Address: Suite 3/271 Alfred St N, North Sydney NSW 2060

Vincent Maneno
Fast Courier
email us here

