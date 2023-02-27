Aterg Girl, an emerging project in the field of encrypted art assets, has attracted widespread attention
Aterg Girl, an advocacy environmental protection project, plans to issue 7,777 NFTs, each of which is a girl generated from 108 different traits.SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NFTs are digital assets that are stored on a blockchain, which makes them unique and impossible to replicate. They can represent anything from art and music to video game items and virtual real estate. NFTs have gained popularity in recent years as a way for artists to monetize their digital creations and for collectors to own one-of-a-kind digital assets.
A recent NFT project called Aterg Girl is attracting the attention of the digital art industry, the environmental protection field and many people outside the industry. This is an NFT project co-founded by NGO leaders, blockchain investors, artists and PhDs in environmental science. Their common feature is that they are all environmentalists and enthusiastic about the Web3.0 field.
Aterg Girl plans to issue 7,777 NFTs, each of which is a girl generated from 108 different traits. It is mentioned in their white paper that they will expand the scale with the continuous progress of the project, and establish an NGO belonging to Aterg Girl, and carry out environmental protection actions such as tree planting and animal adoption.
Ultimately, they will seek an open dialogue with Swedish environmental girl Greta Thunberg, and supporters who buy and own Aterg Girl's NFT will be able to participate in the full range of activities and enjoy a series of status rights. Based on their names, combined with the scientific, objective and digital stance they have shown, this future conversation may not be too peaceful.
As of the date of publication, many KOLs and related practitioners in the NFT field have expressed their optimism that Aterg Girl will inject vitality into the relatively cold NFT market in recent months. One of the NFT expert said that she saw characteristics different from many previous projects on Aterg Girl.
"In the past, there have been many NFT projects under the banner of environmental protection or other public welfare in the market, but the background of the project party is often not convincing, and there is no specific and reasonable action plan like Aterg Girl. And, in my personal opinion In terms of preferences, Aterg Girl’s value is also very high in the entire NFT field purely from the perspective of art collection. If there is a chance, I would like to mint it.”
This industry expert told us.
Matcha
Aterg Girl
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter