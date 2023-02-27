Update No. 1: VSP provides update on crash involving Amtrak train, tractor trailer in Sharon

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

Vermont State Police provides update on crash involving Amtrak train, tractor trailer in Sharon

SHARON, Vermont (Monday, Feb. 27, 2023) — The driver of the tractor trailer involved in this crash is identified as Michael Delaney, 62, of Leicester, Massachusetts. The trucking company involved is Lajoie Brothers Transport of Charlton, Massachusetts.

The Amtrak train is being brought down the tracks to White River Junction with the passengers aboard. Further questions about the impact of this incident on train travel should be directed to Amtrak and railroad authorities.

The lead investigative agency on the crash between the tractor trailer and the train is the Vermont DMV Enforcement and Safety Division. Per standard procedure, DMV will be conducting a detailed post-crash inspection of the truck and the driver. Additional questions should be directed to DMV Enforcement.

***Initial news release, 12:45 p.m. Monday, Feb. 27, 2023***

Vermont State Police troopers and members of DMV Enforcement are on the scene of a collision between an Amtrak train and a tractor trailer on Quarry Road near Vermont Route 14 in Sharon.

No injuries have been reported in the crash, which occurred at about 11:45 a.m. Monday, Feb. 27, 2023, when the train struck the tractor trailer’s trailer section. The flatbed trailer was carrying a load of stone from the nearby quarry.

The Amtrak train was carrying 66 passengers at the time of the collision.

The Vermont Department of Motor Vehicles Enforcement and Safety Division also has responded to the scene.

The investigation into this incident is in its early stages, and no further information is available at this time. VSP will provide updates as the investigation continues.

