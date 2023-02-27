ICYMI: Manchin Visits West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission, Tours Discovery World's Children's Museum in Parkersburg

February 27, 2023

Photos from the visits can be found here. Washington, DC – Last week, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) visited Parkersburg to meet with the West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission and tour the new Discovery World on Market Children’s Museum.

“Last week I visited the West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission to pay tribute to my dear friend and community leader, Greg Reed, to receive an update on high school sports across the Mountain State and to honor several outstanding athletes,” said Senator Manchin. “I also toured the new Discovery World on Market Children’s Museum, which is set to open in March and will be a great addition to the Parkersburg community and the entire state. I look forward to seeing the benefits of this great museum for future generations of West Virginians and encourage everyone to visit this incredible space.”



