Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,147 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 369,932 in the last 365 days.

ICYMI: Manchin Visits West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission, Tours Discovery World's Children's Museum in Parkersburg

February 27, 2023
Washington, DC – Last week, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) visited Parkersburg to meet with the West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission and tour the new Discovery World on Market Children’s Museum. Photos from the visits can be found here.

 

“Last week I visited the West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission to pay tribute to my dear friend and community leader, Greg Reed, to receive an update on high school sports across the Mountain State and to honor several outstanding athletes,” said Senator Manchin. “I also toured the new Discovery World on Market Children’s Museum, which is set to open in March and will be a great addition to the Parkersburg community and the entire state. I look forward to seeing the benefits of this great museum for future generations of West Virginians and encourage everyone to visit this incredible space.”


Photos from the visits can be found here.
Next Article Previous Article

You just read:

ICYMI: Manchin Visits West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission, Tours Discovery World's Children's Museum in Parkersburg

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more