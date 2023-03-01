Desta Gallery presents an exhibition, "Seeking a Sustainable Path," and talk on "Gas in Your Home - is it safe?"
Desta Gallery presents MIchael Kerbeow's work: "Seeking a Sustainable Path," and a talk by Bruce Nilles and Patrick Gallagher: "Gas in Your Home - is it safe?"MILL VALLEY, CA, USA, March 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Desta Gallery is pleased to announce Seeking a Sustainable Path, an environmental exhibition featuring Michael Kerbow’s paintings and guest speakers Bruce Nilles, Executive Director of Climate Imperative, and Patrick Gallagher, former Legal Director of the national Sierra Club.
Opening reception for the exhibition will be held on April 1, from 3:00 – 5:00 pm.
Michael Kerbow is a San Francisco-based artist who works in a variety of media, including painting, drawing, assemblage, and digitally manipulated photography. Kerbow received an MFA from Pratt Institute in New York. His creations explore issues such as hyper-consumerism, climate change, and other ecological threats that derive from our modern industrialized society. He is interested in how these phenomena impact our surroundings and affect the future viability of our planet. The artist seeks to question the rationale of our collective pursuits and attempts to reveal the dichotomy that can exist between what we desire and what we, in turn, manifest. Kerbow creates allegories about the world today and invites us to ponder the scenarios that possibly await us tomorrow. Not only are his paintings thought provoking, the artist's luscious use of color and intricate detail also lures the eye, enticing the viewer to contemplate the environmental themes contained in his work.
Kerbow explains, “Shortly before the pandemic, I began working on a new series of allegorical paintings that I have entitled “Late Capitalism.” This ongoing body of work portrays the return of dinosaurs as they overrun our world. These images signify our existential threat from climate change. The functioning of our society has inadvertently liberated destructive forces upon the earth. These dinosaurs are the specters of inevitable extinction. The cars and freeways symbolize our legacy of fossil fuel addiction. The various billboards and signage allude to the siren song of capitalism, and represent a culture myopically focused on hyper- commodification and consumption.”
In line with the environmental exhibition and community programming, Desta Gallery has invited climate change experts Bruce Nilles and Patrick Gallagher to share their knowledge on the currently debated topic of indoor gas use. Local climate activist and writer Anne-Christine Strugnell will moderate as the two discuss the health risks and climate implications of gas appliances during a (non-gas) fireside chat on April 15, from 3:00 – 5:00 pm at the gallery.
Bruce Nilles is the Executive Director of Climate Imperative, a foundation dedicated to fighting climate change in the U.S. and internationally. Nilles previously established the Building Electrification program at Rocky Mountain Institute (now RMI) and ran the Beyond Coal campaign at the Sierra Club. Nilles is the recipient of numerous awards, including the 2018 Packard Foundation Climate Breakthrough Award, and was recognized by Politico in 2015 as “one of the thinkers, doers, and visionaries transforming American politics.” Nilles earned his undergraduate and law degrees at the University of Wisconsin. Nilles emphasizes that “Indoor pollutants of nitrogen dioxide and benzene leak from gas stoves, endangering the health of families” – Bruce Nilles
Patrick Gallagher recently retired as the Legal Director of the national Sierra Club after twenty years of overseeing a large team of professionals working on climate change and wilderness protection. Gallagher earned his undergraduate and law degrees at the University of Michigan. Gallagher continued to focus on climate change as an attorney in private practice. “Gas in buildings leads to large greenhouse pollution from stovetops, ovens, furnaces and water heaters, with many stovetops venting directly into the indoors,” says Patrick Gallagher.
Anne-Christine Strugnell is a climate activist and a writer who frequently contributes articles on environmental issues to Marin Magazine. She will moderate the discussion and add her own practical perspective as a Marin homeowner who has just completed a multi-year project of swapping out her major gas appliances, including her gas stove in December.
About Desta Gallery
Desta Gallery exhibits contemporary art by national and international artists working in a broad range of media and styles. The gallery offers a carefully curated selection of artworks and actively supports new and seasoned collectors in expanding and refining their personal and business collections. The gallery also hosts artist receptions, art related conversations, poetry readings, and speaking engagements highlighting mindful practices and socially relevant themes.
