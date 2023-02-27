Arvinas to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

/EIN News/ -- NEW HAVEN, Conn., Feb. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arvinas, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARVN), a clinical-stage biotechnology company creating a new class of drugs based on targeted protein degradation, today announced that management will participate in two upcoming investor conferences:



Cowen 43 rd Annual Health Care Conference on Monday, March 6. Ron Peck, M.D., Chief Medical Officer, and Randy Teel, Ph.D., Senior Vice President, Corporate and Business Development, will participate in a fireside chat. A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available here and on the Events + Presentations section of the Company’s website.





on Monday, March 6. Ron Peck, M.D., Chief Medical Officer, and Randy Teel, Ph.D., Senior Vice President, Corporate and Business Development, will participate in a fireside chat. A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available here and on the Events + Presentations section of the Company’s website. Oppenheimer 33rd Annual Healthcare Conference on Monday, March 13. Ron Peck, M.D., Chief Medical Officer, and Randy Teel, Ph.D., Senior Vice President, Corporate and Business Development, will participate in a fireside chat. A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available here and on the Events + Presentations section of the Company’s website.



About Arvinas

Arvinas is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to improving the lives of patients suffering from debilitating and life-threatening diseases through the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies that degrade disease-causing proteins. Arvinas uses its proprietary PROTAC® Discovery Engine platform to engineer proteolysis targeting chimeras, or PROTAC® targeted protein degraders, that are designed to harness the body’s own natural protein disposal system to selectively and efficiently degrade and remove disease-causing proteins. In addition to its robust preclinical pipeline of PROTAC® protein degraders against validated and “undruggable” targets, the company has three investigational clinical-stage programs: bavdegalutamide (ARV-110) and ARV-766 for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471 for the treatment of patients with locally advanced or metastatic ER+/HER2- breast cancer. For more information, visit www.arvinas.com.

Contacts

Investors:

Jeff Boyle

+1 (347) 247-5089

Jeff.Boyle@arvinas.com

Media:

Kirsten Owens

+1 (203) 584-0307

Kirsten.Owens@arvinas.com