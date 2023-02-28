Area 51 First Contact Research Center Shows Effectiveness of NFC Magnetic Field Sensors over NFC Electric Field Sensors
for Collecting EM Modulation Data Emitting from Advanced Life Form ContacteesRENO, NV, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Area 51 First Contact Research Center investigators found the performance of the near-field communication (NFC) magnetic field sensor was better at measuring the power levels for each frequency contained within the electromagnetic (EM) modulation studied. The NFC magnetic field sensor also collected a greater number of active frequencies which showed magnetic fields were the biggest component of the EM modulation being emitted by the contactees. The NFC electric field sensor was unable to adequately map the power level of each frequency contained within the EM modulation. In some cases, active frequencies were missed and investigators could not distinguish between natural EM modulation and unnatural EM modulation using the NFC electric field sensor.
"Studies with contactees require sharp EM modulation data to help investigators differentiate between natural EM modulation and the sensations of unnatural EM modulation being reported after a 'Contact' experience. NFC magnetic field sensors are now seen here as a solid solution", Joe Reyes- research staff at The Area 51 First Contact Research Center.
About the Study:
EM spectrum analyzers, coupled to NFC magnetic field and NFC electric field sensors, were positioned near Advanced Life Form contactees to measure the EM modulation power levels and frequencies being emitted. The study was completed in a testing room isolated from wireless network interference and background sources of electromagnetic energy. Three independent trials with each NFC sensor were conducted to verify the EM modulation power levels and frequencies being collected. The investigation helps to show the benefit of adding an NFC magnetic field sensor to the gamut of instrumentation currently used to study Advanced Life Form contactees.
Research projects and exclusive data from breakthrough studies in Area 51 Advanced Life Form Theory are featured on the research center website at https://www.Area51FirstContactResearchCenter.com
