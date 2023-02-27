ICONIC LIFE Magazine Named Top 50 Best Luxury Media in the World for 2023

ICONIC LIFE is celebrated as a top luxury media in the world.

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What does ICONIC LIFE Magazine have in common with Vogue and Vanity Fair? They were each awarded with the prestigious title of ‘Top 50 Best Luxury Media in the World’ by the 15th annual ​​Luxury Lifestyle Awards.

The global award is all about recognizing and celebrating the best services and goods in the luxury market. Luxury Lifestyle Awards says, “the luxury industry is in constant evolution, delivering exclusive products and services of exceptional quality to the most discerning audiences. Media coverage of the various sectors of the industry is also an art that requires deep involvement, a high degree of professionalism, and a perfect understanding of the brands and the needs of the audience.”

“The ICONIC LIFE team is so excited and honored to be named among the top 50 luxury media in the world,” ICONIC LIFE Publisher Renee Dee says. “As we celebrate the publication’s fifth anniversary this year, it’s very exciting to be recognized as a ‘best of the best’ media outlet in the luxury industry, and I am so proud of my team.”

Also among the 50 media outlets awarded with the title of ‘Top 50 Best Luxury Media in the World’ were the likes of Harper’s Bazaar, GQ, Esquire and and other niche luxury titles across the globe. Each winner is selected by ​​Luxury Lifestyle Awards after a thorough study of a number of criteria.

“The research into the world's best luxury media required a careful examination of a vast number of media resources and their evaluation according to a number of criteria, including the reliability of published information, readership, audience coverage, design, customization of articles, quality of printing, circulation, publication geography, social media of each brand, marketing procedure, and feedback from clients,” Luxury Lifestyle Awards says.

Following the in-depth market research, ICONIC LIFE Magazine was hand-selected by Luxury Lifestyle Awards as a recipient for the esteemed award.

“After a thorough assessment and research process, ICONIC LIFE has been distinguished as one of the best in this market and is awarded a prestigious place in the 2023 TOP 50 Best Luxury Media in the World. Your impeccable reputation and professional performance have been recognized and acknowledged,” Luxury Lifestyle Awards says.

ICONIC LIFE is a digital and print luxury lifestyle publication that celebrates the art of Living Beautifully. ICONIC LIFE features exceptional design, architecture, style, cuisine, luxury travel, real estate, wellness and living your best life. ICONIC LIFE showcases the vibrant people behind the products, the dreams behind the designs and the innovation behind inspiring ideas.

Our vibrant content is curated for a sophisticated, luxury-loving audience that appreciates the best of the best. Our mission is to be the storytellers behind the stuff and the curators of the iconic. Beautiful design alongside compelling stories keep our readers engaged and coming back for more. Join us on our journey to Live Beautifully on iconiclife.com that features national luxury stories. Our brand presents a glamorous print edition in Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Arizona and Orange County, California.