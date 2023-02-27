Shapiro Administration Awards Loan to Minority-Owned J-Van Body of Reading to Produce Specialty Vans for People with Disabilities

Harrisburg, PA – Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Acting Secretary Rick Siger today announced a new $195,000 loan for minority-owned J-Van Body, Inc. in Berks County to produce specialty vans for people with disabilities. This funding builds on Governor Josh Shapiro’s commitment to spurring economic development and helping small businesses grow across Pennsylvania.

J-Van Body was approved for a $195,000 loan through the Pennsylvania Minority Business Development Authority (PMBDA) to help finance the purchase of equipment and working capital. The Reading company plans to produce the Mobile Personal Care Vehicle (MPCV), a specialty van that will provide critical services to people with disabilities. J-Van Body is working with Momentum Innovative Disability Services and will provide them with the MPCVs.

Through this project, the company will create three new jobs within three years and retain two full-time employees.

“Governor Shapiro’s top priority is to grow our economy and build a better future for all Pennsylvanians,” said DCED Acting Secretary Siger. “The success of minority-owned businesses like J-Van Body is key to a strong economy, and this PMBDA loan will give them the access to the resources they need to grow and thrive.”

J-Van Body, which was established in 2016, specializes in the manufacturing of modern truck van bodies.

“I would like to thank DCED for the PMBDA loan program to help us at J-Van Body expand our operation to support the manufacturing of customized truck bodies and specialty vehicles like the Mobile Personal Care Vehicle,” said David Justiniano, President, J-Van Body. “They have helped to give us the ability to bring life-changing solutions to people through our production of these MPCVs.”

Established in 1974, the PMBDA administers low-interest loan financing to businesses owned and operated by ethnic minorities, to stimulate job creation and entrepreneurial development.

Governor Shapiro and his Administration are committed to growing Pennsylvania’s economy so that it works for everyone. For more information about his commitment to workers, businesses, and our economy, visit the Governor’s website.

