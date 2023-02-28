Ames Premium Roof Armor® - The Newest Addition to the Ames Line of Waterproof Coatings
Make it the best you can.”SALEM, OR, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Exciting news - Ames Research Laboratories, also known as Ames Waterproof Coatings, is proud to announce the launch of our newest product, Ames Premium Roof Armor®! This 100% acrylic elastomeric roof coating is a game-changer, providing ultimate protection for your roof with a plethora of innovative features that sets it apart from the competition.
🌟 Ames Premium Roof Armor is Miami Dade & Florida Building Code Approved, Cool Roof Rating Council Approved, and California Title 24 Compliant, which demonstrates its superior quality and high standards.
🌟 Resistant to fungi, mold, and mildew, it also has superior dirt pick-up resistance, and is durable, long-lasting, and energy efficient.
🌟 With its ability to reflect UV rays, Ames Premium Roof Armor will save you money on cooling costs while also being eco-friendly and VOC compliant in all 50 states.
🌟 With a 15-year warranty, Ames Premium Roof Armor is one of the best acrylic coatings on the market, boasting 42% more solids per gallon, 48% higher elongation, 80% less VOC, and is 50% stronger than other leading brands. This guarantees that your roof will be protected for years to come.
Ames Research Laboratories is a global manufacturer of rubberized elastomeric waterproof coatings that protect roofs, basements, foundations, decks and more. AMES is a woman owned, privately held business founded by a United States veteran, and is proud to say our coatings are manufactured in the USA.
At Ames Research Laboratories, we pride ourselves on delivering high-quality products to our customers. Ames Premium Roof Armor has undergone rigorous testing to meet the ASTM D6083 standard specification for liquid applied acrylic roof coatings. This ensures that the product meets the highest standards for performance, durability, and quality.
We manufacture our products to ISO 9001 2015 standards, which is a set of international standards for quality management. This ensures that Ames Premium Roof Armor is consistently produced to the highest standards and meets all customer requirements.
Protect your roof today with Ames Premium Roof Armor, and say goodbye to worries about fungi, mold, and mildew, and hello to a durable, long-lasting, and energy-efficient roof coating.
If you would like to learn more about Ames Premium Roof Armor® or any other Ames product, please visit our website or call 503-588-3330 to speak with one of our Product Specialists!
