Artists International Management known as AIM launches new streamlined website for a user friendly experience
AIM'S new website is user friendly and creates a streamlined experience for talent buyers, venues and promoters. AIM is also considering a few news acts
AIM for the best in Music Entertainment Globally”NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Artist International Management, who has represented such Hall of Fame inductees as Jerry Lee Lewis, Percy Sledge, The Ventures, as well as Sly and the Family Stone, has launched a new website for the New Year. The website is streamlined to be user friendly, not only for desktop devices, but hand held devices as well.
Artist International Management consists of some of the hardest working folks in the industry.
President Steve Green has over 40 years in the business booking and managing iconic acts like Little River Band, Kansas, BTO, Molly Hatchet, and more. Steve says “I have found that creativity is a great part of the industry-not just for the artists but for the agents as well. AIM is an agency that thinks “outside the box,” and takes a unique approach to marketing and booking. We’re very proactive.” All our clients have 100% of our attention. Any time they need us, we are always available to them.
Vice President Mark Lyman has had extensive live touring experience as an award winning recording artist. Because of Mark’s history as a musician, working with both the talent buyers and the artists make the booking process easy and rewarding for him. He has over 30 years of experience negotiating major tours not only in the U.S., but also in the global marketplace. Lyman adds, “We’ve built the success of this company through years of our extraordinary relationships with so many amazing artists, and look forward to the future, and continued collaboration with all our industry clients.”
Artist International Management and their agents take pride in handling some of the most in demand, global touring acts. With the advent of a new website, along with their years of industry experience, Artists International Management anticipates new upcoming additions to their roster.
You can read more about them and the current roster by going to their website at www.AIMROCKS.COM.
