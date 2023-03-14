INSPYR Solutions Announces Acquisition of ProTask, Expanding Consulting and Solutions Services
EINPresswire.com/ -- INSPYR Solutions (the “Company”), a leading IT staffing and technology solutions firm, announced today that it has acquired ProTask, a strategic staffing and consulting agency. This acquisition will result in an even stronger national presence for INSPYR Solutions as the Company seeks to further build out its brand and expand its geographic footprint across the country.
Founded in 2002, INSPYR Solutions, which was formed through the combination of TekPartners, a P2P Company, and Genuent, has grown to employ nearly 2,000 professionals nationwide across twelve office locations. The Company is an experienced and leading provider of information technology staffing and solutions to blue chip customers across a variety of end markets. Since 2021, INSPYR Solutions has been a portfolio company of A&M Capital Partners.
Based in Washington, D.C., ProTask is a regional provider of highly technical, strategic staffing and consulting services across numerous end markets, including financial services, healthcare, financial technology, and telecommunications. Founded in 2010, ProTask currently employs over 100 professionals with an array of skill sets.
Kip Wright, Chairman and CEO of INSPYR Solutions, commented, “Our strategic plan includes the aggressive expansion of our geographic presence in the U.S. through both organic growth and purposeful acquisitions. ProTask stood out as an attractive team to join the INSPYR Solutions family due to their thriving business built on deep relationships and delivering quality technical resources to their client base. We are excited to welcome the ProTask team into the INSPYR Solutions family and look forward to building on this momentum for further growth and success.”
“With the similarities and synergies between our two businesses, it made sense to join forces. Our objective with this transaction is to leverage their capabilities to accelerate our growth in the Mid-Atlantic region,” said Donna Gibb, President and Founder of ProTask. “I’m looking forward to having ProTask join the INSPYR Solutions family and work with their team to not only continue the momentum we have built to date but contribute to the achievement of INSPYR Solutions’ long term growth strategy.”
About INSPYR Solutions
As a leading technology solutions company, we connect top IT talent with clients to provide innovative business solutions through our IT Staffing, Professional Services, and Infrastructure Solutions divisions. There are four elements that set us apart and serve as pillars of our company philosophy: Quality, Expertise, People, and Relationships. By always striving for excellence in these areas and focusing on the human aspect of our business, we work seamlessly together with our talent and clients to match the right solutions to the right opportunities. Learn more about us at inspyrsolutions.com.
About A&M Capital Partners
A&M Capital Partners is Alvarez & Marsal Capital’s flagship investment strategy focused on middle-market control transactions in North America with total assets under management of $3.1 billion. A&M Capital Partners has a strong and referenceable track record of serving as a trusted partner to founders, corporates and management teams, providing the capital and strategic assistance required to take businesses to the next level of success. A&M Capital Partners invests in businesses across a wide range of sectors including Business Services, Industrials, Manufacturing, Food & Beverage, Healthcare, Consumer & Retail, Government Services, Financial Services and Energy Services.
About Alvarez & Marsal Capital
Alvarez & Marsal Capital is a multi-strategy private equity investment firm with over $4.4 billion in assets under management across six funds and four investment strategies. The firm is led by a highly experienced investment team, which is augmented by a strategic association with Alvarez & Marsal (“A&M”), one of the largest operationally-focused advisory firms in the world. Alvarez & Marsal Capital combines a focus on middle-market private equity investing, with deep operational expertise, industry knowledge and global corporate relationships, making Alvarez & Marsal Capital an attractive partner to management teams and business owners. Alvarez & Marsal Capital is headquartered in Greenwich, CT with offices in Los Angeles, CA and London, England. For more information, visit www.a-mcapital.com.
###
Contact
Ale Amesquita
Director of Business Development, A&M Capital Partners
ale@a-mcapital.com
424.354.5238
Milgrim Bello
Founded in 2002, INSPYR Solutions, which was formed through the combination of TekPartners, a P2P Company, and Genuent, has grown to employ nearly 2,000 professionals nationwide across twelve office locations. The Company is an experienced and leading provider of information technology staffing and solutions to blue chip customers across a variety of end markets. Since 2021, INSPYR Solutions has been a portfolio company of A&M Capital Partners.
Based in Washington, D.C., ProTask is a regional provider of highly technical, strategic staffing and consulting services across numerous end markets, including financial services, healthcare, financial technology, and telecommunications. Founded in 2010, ProTask currently employs over 100 professionals with an array of skill sets.
Kip Wright, Chairman and CEO of INSPYR Solutions, commented, “Our strategic plan includes the aggressive expansion of our geographic presence in the U.S. through both organic growth and purposeful acquisitions. ProTask stood out as an attractive team to join the INSPYR Solutions family due to their thriving business built on deep relationships and delivering quality technical resources to their client base. We are excited to welcome the ProTask team into the INSPYR Solutions family and look forward to building on this momentum for further growth and success.”
“With the similarities and synergies between our two businesses, it made sense to join forces. Our objective with this transaction is to leverage their capabilities to accelerate our growth in the Mid-Atlantic region,” said Donna Gibb, President and Founder of ProTask. “I’m looking forward to having ProTask join the INSPYR Solutions family and work with their team to not only continue the momentum we have built to date but contribute to the achievement of INSPYR Solutions’ long term growth strategy.”
About INSPYR Solutions
As a leading technology solutions company, we connect top IT talent with clients to provide innovative business solutions through our IT Staffing, Professional Services, and Infrastructure Solutions divisions. There are four elements that set us apart and serve as pillars of our company philosophy: Quality, Expertise, People, and Relationships. By always striving for excellence in these areas and focusing on the human aspect of our business, we work seamlessly together with our talent and clients to match the right solutions to the right opportunities. Learn more about us at inspyrsolutions.com.
About A&M Capital Partners
A&M Capital Partners is Alvarez & Marsal Capital’s flagship investment strategy focused on middle-market control transactions in North America with total assets under management of $3.1 billion. A&M Capital Partners has a strong and referenceable track record of serving as a trusted partner to founders, corporates and management teams, providing the capital and strategic assistance required to take businesses to the next level of success. A&M Capital Partners invests in businesses across a wide range of sectors including Business Services, Industrials, Manufacturing, Food & Beverage, Healthcare, Consumer & Retail, Government Services, Financial Services and Energy Services.
About Alvarez & Marsal Capital
Alvarez & Marsal Capital is a multi-strategy private equity investment firm with over $4.4 billion in assets under management across six funds and four investment strategies. The firm is led by a highly experienced investment team, which is augmented by a strategic association with Alvarez & Marsal (“A&M”), one of the largest operationally-focused advisory firms in the world. Alvarez & Marsal Capital combines a focus on middle-market private equity investing, with deep operational expertise, industry knowledge and global corporate relationships, making Alvarez & Marsal Capital an attractive partner to management teams and business owners. Alvarez & Marsal Capital is headquartered in Greenwich, CT with offices in Los Angeles, CA and London, England. For more information, visit www.a-mcapital.com.
###
Contact
Ale Amesquita
Director of Business Development, A&M Capital Partners
ale@a-mcapital.com
424.354.5238
Milgrim Bello
Vice President of Strategic Marketing, INSPYR Solutions
+1 954-607-1238
mbello@inspyrsolutions.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube