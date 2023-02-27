Game and Fish Commission to meet in Rock Springs

Public invited to attend in-person, online

2/27/2023 6:18:54 PM

Cheyenne - The Wyoming Game and Fish Commission’s next meeting is March 9-10 in Rock Springs. The meeting will be held at the Holiday Inn, 1657 Sunset Dr. The public is invited to attend in-person or online via ZOOM video conferencing and will have a chance to speak to the Commission on any matter.

The Commission will be asked to approve Chapter 10, Importation and Possession of Live Warm-Blooded Wildlife.

The Department will ask the Commission to approve the preliminary FY 2024 budget and provide direction to Game and Fish on a 20-year extension to the Pitcher-Brokaw Public Access Easement. In addition, the Commission will be asked to approve three new license-selling agents.

Planned informational presentations by the department include an update on the employee housing project in Jackson, mule deer management, winter conditions and impacts on wildlife and outreach efforts regarding nonresident general elk licenses.

To participate via ZOOM, links to join the meeting for each day are available on the Commission webpage. A phone option is available.

The full agenda is available on the Game and Fish website. Given the nature of the meeting, the agenda is subject to change and items may be presented earlier or later than the listed times. Learn more and watch on the Commission webpage.

The State of Wyoming supports the Americans with Disabilities Act. Anyone needing auxiliary aids should contact the Game and Fish at (307) 777-4501. Every effort will be made for reasonable accommodations.

(Breanna Ball, Public Information Officer - (breanna.ball1@wyo.gov))

- WGFD -