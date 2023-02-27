Hansen’s Bipartisan Anti-Doxing Bill Clears House, First Piece of Anti-Hate Package 

OLYMPIA — A bill to prohibit individuals from publicly disclosing personally identifiable information with the intent to harass, intimidate, or otherwise cause harm passed the Washington House of Representatives today on a bipartisan vote of 79 to 16. House Bill 1335, introduced by State Rep. Drew Hansen (D-Bainbridge Island), would create a civil cause of action for victims of doxing who have suffered harm, allowing them to recover damages —including statutory damages of $5,000 per violation.

“In the last few years, we’ve seen a dramatic increase in the weaponization of personal information to harass, intimidate, and silence others,” said Hansen. “If you’re using this information with the intent to cause someone harm, and they do suffer harm, then that person should be entitled to recover damages to deter this type of conduct.”

The bill represents just one piece of a larger effort by Hansen this session to combat an increase in hate crimes, threats, harassment, and vandalism. Earlier this year, Hansen introduced HB 1410, the House companion to Sen. Javier Valdez’s SB 5427, to create a new statewide hotline for reporting hate crimes within the Attorney General’s office. The bill would also create a modest compensation program to support victims.

Hansen has also submitted a $500,000 state budget request to provide nonprofit security grants to places of worship that have been targeted by coordinated threats and vandalism. The Anti-Defamation League Pacific Northwest has tracked nearly 30 hate-based incidents at places of worship since 2019, including bomb threats, vandalism, and violent harassment from extremists. If funded, these grants would allow places of worship to install cameras or other security devices, allowing families to worship safely.

“We are inspired by Representative Hansen’s leadership in working to address the devastating impacts of hate and bigotry,” said Miri Cypers, Regional Director of ADL Pacific Northwest. “Last year, the FBI reported the highest number of hate crime incidents in Washington State in at least 20 years. Our own annual audit showed the most anti-Semitic incidents—including harassment, vandalism, and assault—since ADL began tracking incidents in 1979. While there is no single solution that will solve hate in our state, these first steps demonstrate a much-needed and comprehensive approach to fighting hate. We are grateful to Representative Hansen for being a tireless champion to make all communities in Washington safer.”

Hansen’s HB 1335 now heads to the Senate for further consideration. Hansen’s House floor remarks can be viewed here.

