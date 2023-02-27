Time Century Jewelry Center Announces Plan to Open March 2023
Time Century will be a destination to enjoy a multitude of resources in fine jewelry and watches
"This multicultural community is the best place to bring a focus on luxury jewelry and watches," says Levy.”MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Time Century Jewelry Center is finally wrapping up construction to begin preparations for their opening in March 2023.
— Yair Levy
This development has been carefully planned to be much more than just a building but has created their location to be an experience while visiting and a destination for residents and tourist. A must see once the doors open for locals for planned excursions or visitors who want to see the Downtown Miami’s Historic District. Time Century Jewelry Center is slated to revitalize Downtown Miami’s jewelry district, and has received a statement of support from Miami-Dade County and its Mayor, Daniella Levine Cava for the vision of Yair Levy, developer in championing the renaissance of this district. Levy has worked with the Miami-Dade Beacon Council to establish an advisory committee of local, national and international experts that have worked together to attract world-class jewelry retailers, manufacturers, designers and diamond dealers to Miami. A seasoned New York developer, Levy is the first to focus exclusively on the jewelry sector and has invested $50 million in the Time Century Jewelry Center which will house over 300 jewelry-focused businesses and anchor the district. Levy is committed to making this a world class destination and says, "I want to make this the best jewelry center in the United States".
Downtown Miami is now ready to take advantage of the unprecedented surge in investment in residential properties in close proximity to Yair Levy's new venture, Time Century Jewelry Center is located at 1 NE 1st Street www.timecenturyjewelrycenter.com
Levy has transformed an iconic building in the heart of downtown Miami into a luxury jewelry center and district. "This multicultural community is the best place to bring a focus on luxury jewelry and watches," says Levy. The growth will be exponential with luxury condos and apartments being developed in close proximity. Levy predicts a robust flow of consumers to the building that will also house two upscale eateries. There will be convenient valet parking or adjacent public parking. Levy has spared no expense in the building design through the talents of Kobi Karp and the interiors will feature the finest in design materials and lighting with modern luxury appointments and decor. In the age. Of social media there will be an exciting social media wall to capture all the “Time Century Moments” from couples’ engagements or parties with friends. This will be one of many attractions and events that the marketing team plans to announce in the coming weeks.
More about Time Century Jewelry District: Plans to open Levy's first project is targeted for first quarter 2023, offering over 225,000 square feet within their beautifully appointed luxury landmark location. The entire project is designed with the latest state of the art conveniences necessary to service the growing influx of jewelers, watch companies and jewelry trade services now establishing themselves in the heart of downtown Miami. With a large three-story atrium and custom-designed escalators, shoppers can see through to the elegant salons throughout the first three levels. Most of the retail spaces will have unobstructed signage viewable from the main floor. Visiting customers will also benefit from Time Century's very own valet parking service or select from several newly-built public parking garages steps away from the building. Downtown Miami is slated to be one of the fastest-growing downtown areas in the nation, re-vitalizing the largest anchor tower located at 1 NE First Street and North Miami Avenue, soon to be one of the most vibrant jewelry districts in the country. Time Century Jewelry Center will house almost 300 jewelry stores and jewelry-related offices. The district currently generates close to $1 billion in sales annually and is slated for dramatic growth. Time Century Jewelry Center has easy access to Metro Rail, People Mover and the Brightline train, connecting Miami to Fort Lauderdale West Palm Beach and Orlando. They are minutes away from the Port of Miami, known worldwide as the "Cruise Capital of the World." Millions of tourists visit Downtown Miami each year, and many more are expected to arrive as soon as the Brightline commuter train opens the station in Orlando, connecting Miami tourists to Orlando's theme parks.
