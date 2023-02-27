Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,132 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 369,870 in the last 365 days.

US Border Patrol, FURA Apprehend 15 Non-Citizens after Disembarking in Rincon, Puerto Rico

AGUADILLA, Puerto Rico – US Border Patrol and the Puerto Rico Police Joint Forced for Rapid Action (FURA, in Spanish) apprehended Monday morning 15 non-citizens from Colombia, Haiti and the Dominican Republic after they disembarked from a makeshift wooden vessel near Rincon.

Ramey Station Border Patrol agents detected a yola type vessel approaching the western coast of the island. Agents contacted a FURA marine unit for an intercept. 

The FURA vessel approached the yola but the vessel captain failed to heave landing in Corcega Beach. 

Responding Border Patrol agents searched the area arresting 15 non-citizens: 2 from Colombia, 1 from Haiti and 12 from the Dominican Republic 

The smuggling vessel, identified as a 25ft makeshift vessel with one 60 horsepower outboard motor, was towed to the FURA Anasco Unit pier. Due to its deteriorated state, the vessel was destroyed on site.

The Ramey Sector is one of the twenty-one Sectors spread out across the United States. Encompassing the U.S. territorial islands of Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands, it is the only Border Patrol Sector located outside the continental United States. The Sector's entire border area is made up of coastline and its area of responsibility is made up of some 6,000 square miles of land and water area, including the twelve-mile band of territorial water surrounding the Islands.

For anonymous tips contact us at 1(800)981-1313.

Follow us on Twitter: @CBPCaribbean

U.S. Customs and Border Protection is the unified border agency within the Department of Homeland Security charged with the comprehensive management, control, and protection of our nation’s borders, combining customs, immigration, border security, and agricultural protection at and between official ports of entry.

You just read:

US Border Patrol, FURA Apprehend 15 Non-Citizens after Disembarking in Rincon, Puerto Rico

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more