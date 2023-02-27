NASA Glenn Names New Deputy Center Director

WASHINGTON, Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NASA has named Dawn Schaible the new deputy director of the agency's Glenn Research Center in Cleveland, effective immediately. Schaible has served as Glenn's acting deputy director since June 17, 2022.

"Dawn has been a member of the NASA family for 35 years, and she brings a wealth of NASA research, engineering, and programmatic knowledge with her to Cleveland," said Dr. Jimmy Kenyon, Glenn's center director. "She's done a phenomenal job while serving as acting deputy director. She jumped in and immediately began making an impact. I look forward to continuing to support NASA's mission and people with her permanently on our leadership team."

Before becoming Glenn's acting deputy director, Schaible was director of the Engineering Directorate at NASA's Langley Research Center in Hampton, Virginia. Prior to that, she served as NASA's deputy chief engineer, where she helped lead the agency's Office of the Chief Engineer in providing policy direction and assessment for the NASA engineering and program management communities. As a founding member of the NASA Engineering and Safety Center, Schaible helped establish its role in conducting independent engineering assessments to support critical NASA programs and projects. She previously spent 18 years at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida, serving in several lead engineering positions for the Space Shuttle and International Space Station Programs.

"I'm honored to join Dr. Kenyon in leading Glenn as it continues to advance NASA's missions and improve life on Earth through its innovative research, development, and testing in aeronautics and spaceflight," said Schaible.

As deputy director, Schaible will share with the center director responsibility for overseeing a staff of more than 3,200 civil servants and support service contractors who lead the Gateway Power and Propulsion Element, support the Orion spacecraft and Space Launch System rocket, and conduct revolutionary aeronautics research to make sustainable commercial aviation a reality.

