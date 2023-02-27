Apple Growth Partners' Chris Benko Named Notable Leader in Accounting

Cleveland, OH, Feb. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chris Benko, CPA, was named a Notable Leader in Accounting and Consulting by Crain's Cleveland as announced today. The prestigious list recognizes accountants and consultants from Northeastern Ohio for accomplishments in the last 18 months.

As a principal with Apple Growth Partners (AGP), Benko provides audit and assurance services for closely held companies. He has been with the firm for more than 25 years and is the leader of our construction and real estate niche. Benko also provides consulting on the accounting and finance practices of manufacturing companies in Northeast Ohio. He currently serves as an executive board member of Tri-County Independent Living Center and the Seville Kiwanis Club and is a member of the Medina County Port Authority Board of Directors. Benko earned a Bachelor of Science in Accounting from The University of Akron, where he served as a Past Chairman and former member of The University of Akron College of Business Alumni Board and a former member of the University of Akron National Alumni Board. He has served on the Apple Growth Partners Community Outreach Charitable Giving Fund committee and supported the community as a member of the United Way Corporate Recruiting Team. As a key member of our firm's principal leadership team, Benko has led initiatives within AGP, resulting in growth in key industries – manufacturing, construction, real estate, and nonprofits. He also mentors staff members, including encouraging board and community involvement.

"Chris is an exemplary accounting professional with considerable experience within Northeastern Ohio in construction, manufacturing, real estate, and nonprofits," comments Chuck Mullen, chairman. "He has more than 25 years of experience leading our firm in multiple ways."

"Chris demonstrates our firm's mission of taking care of each other and providing excellent service by leading as a principal within our audit and assurance department," adds Erica Ishida, president. "He is consistently training and mentoring new staff, which is critical for our audit department."

"We are proud for Chris to represent our firm, and to be included on this is evidence of his commitment to Northeastern Ohio and the accounting industry," says Mullen.

About Apple Growth Partners

Apple Growth Partners (AGP) is an award-winning accounting and business advisory firm with more than 77 years of creative solutions that deliver healthy, sustainable growth. AGP offers a full range of services for privately held businesses, including tax planning and compliance, audit and assurance, business valuation, litigation consulting, employee stock ownership plans (ESOPs), fraud prevention and detection, family office services for High-Net-Worth individuals, and transaction advisory. With more than 100 employees, AGP collaborates with business owners and partners across Ohio and beyond, extending client services through a remote workforce in 2020 while maintaining office locations in Akron, Canton, Charlotte (AGPN, PLLC), Chicago, and Cleveland. AGP's professionals provide expertise in additional industries and services, such as employee benefit plans, bookkeeping, auto dealerships, manufacturing, construction and real estate, and minority-owned businesses. AGP's mission statement is championing the Healthy Growth® of our people, our clients, and our communities through authenticity, exceptional service, and taking care of each other.

To learn more, visit http://www.applegrowth.com.

