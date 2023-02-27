Shaw-Ross International Importers Expands With New Hires And Promotions Nationwide

The leading importer is proud to welcome experts from across the beverage alcohol industry, as their rapid growth continues

Shaw-Ross International Importers, one of the nation's leading importers in the beverage alcohol industry, announces the addition of five team members as well as three internal promotions, as a result of the company's rapid growth. Shaw-Ross currently boasts a portfolio of 39 domestic and international suppliers in both wine and spirits brands across the United States.

Scott Jove, who was appointed as Shaw Ross's President in January 2023, is embracing a strategic national expansion with a focus on premiumization. As Shaw-Ross continues to add several upscale quality suppliers to the portfolio, Scott is proud to announce the addition of five new team members across the country to support the mission.



Jason Fabrizio, General Manager, California and Hawaii - Jason has over 26 years of industry experience having worked for Southern Glazers, Constellation, Palm Bay, Mionetto and most recently, Terlato Wines. In his new role, Jason will be accountable for driving sales and developing strategic business relationships with the Southern Glazer's Wine and Spirits Distributor partners and the trade sector.

Joe Schlegel, Division Manager, Southern California and Hawaii - Joe brings over 17 years of industry experience having worked for SGWS, Bev-Mo, The Henry Wine Group and, most recently, Terlato Wines. In his new role, Joe will be accountable for driving sales and developing strategic business relationships with the Southern Glazer's Wine and Spirits Distributor partners, as well as the trade sector.

Lindy Wyss, Mid-West Regional Manager - Lindy Wyss has been in the wine and spirits industry for 18 years and is a certified WSET level 3 sake instructor, as well as a sake specialist where she held that role at SGWS IL. Most recently she was a regional sales manager and director of Asian spirits at Davos Brands. In her role Lindy's initial focus will be Illinois and Wisconsin.

Michelle Andreen, Southeast Regional Manager, Georgia, Alabama, N&S Carolina - Michelle has over 20 years of industry experience. Prior to joining Shaw-Ross Michelle held the position of District Manager at Deutsch Family Vineyards. Michelle is a Certified Specialist of Wine and Spirits.

Joseph Manfredo, Metro New York Sales Manager - Joseph has over 18 years experience in the Wine and Spirits industry, and has held positions with Southern Glazer Wine and Spirits, Stoli Group USA and most recently as a NY State Manager for WhistlePig Whiskey. Joseph's experience and relationships with both on and off premise sales and management, will be a key component to the success and growth of the impressive Shaw-Ross portfolio in Metro NY.

"Shaw-Ross relies on having the right people on the ground to supplement our distributors' selling efforts and tell our suppliers' stories," Jove says. "These exciting recent additions give our team the ability to expand conscientiously in key U.S. markets while leveraging nearly a century of combined industry experience to further solidify our expertise in wine and spirits."

As Shaw-Ross continues to expand, Managing Director Bruce Hunter, alongside Scott Jove, are thrilled to acknowledge three employees for their hard work and dedication.



Tom O'Hara to Senior Vice President, Eastern Region - Tom joined Shaw-Ross in 2017, the culmination of a 30-year beverage alcohol career, following posts in Banfi Vintners and Excelsior Wines. In his six years with Shaw Ross, Tom has held the titles of Vice President, Northeast Region, and Vice President Commercial Strategy for the US market.

Jim Keller to Vice President of the South Central Division from Manager - Jim boasts over 40 years of industry experience, having held distributor roles in sales and marketing with Lone Star Co, Glazers and American Beverage. Jim started his supplier role with metro sales and marketing before starting a 20 year career with Shaw-Ross and Lapham Imports, as the Texas Regional Manager.

Tim Steele to Texas Area Manager - Tim has over 20 years of experience working in the wine and spirits industry. As a certified sommelier and WSET III Advanced, he began his career in restaurants and ran several beverage programs before taking a key accounts and wine specialist role at Southern Glazer's. Tim joined Shaw-Ross in 2018, as assistant state manager.

"We wouldn't be one of the best importers in the business if it weren't for our driven team who goes the extra mile for our suppliers," commented Hunter. "Tom, Jim and Tim reflect our core values and dedication to this business, and we wouldn't be in expansion mode without them. Congratulations on this well deserved promotion!"

Founded in 1968 as a boutique wine and spirit importer representing a handful of brands, Shaw-Ross is one of the nation's leading importers representing over thirty suppliers from around the world whose brands enjoy full national distribution through a network of outstanding wholesalers.

