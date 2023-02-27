Speak Up and Be Heard – How Legacy Leaders is Empowering People to Live Confidently and Purposefully

Christina Roberson, a certified coach and successful entrepreneur, is thrilled to announce the launch of her new business venture, Legacy Leaders. This apparel and product store offers something for everyone in the family – from clothing items to accessories and goods for the home. Christina’s values and beliefs are the core inspiration for this project – she wants to give customers a voice, one that is both confident, bold, and purposeful.

At Legacy Leaders, customers can find quality apparel with inspiring statements and messages that encourage self-confidence, leadership, and empowerment. Christina also works hard to inspire others by creating products that spread love, unity, and equality. Her goal for creating Legacy Leaders is well-defined - “to build a legacy for my family while leading them; infusing morals, values, and confidence into my children’s lives”. She wishes to empower her customers to do the same - to own the confidence, speak their truths, and to be confident and comfortable in their own skin.

Aimed at promoting healthy communication between groups and individuals, Christina’s vision for them is to stand firm in what they believe in and be strong role models for their children. Christina has always been passionate about self-empowerment and believes that everyone should have the opportunity to be seen and be heard. As an experienced certified coach, she uses her knowledge of psychology, neuroscience and positive thinking techniques to encourage others to live fearlessly, without worry of judgment or oppression from society. She believes that, “Turning the heads of thousands is not as powerful as touching the heart of one.”

During her 12 year coaching career, she founded a successful coaching company called Discover A Better You LLC and co-founded a 501c3 non-profit Heart-Centered Matters that focuses on mental health for youth. Christina also holds the honor of being recognized as one of the Top 10 Relationship Coaches Transforming Lives in 2020 in YahooTM Finance, and landed a spot on the Fuel Your Vision podcast with Alex Lombard.

The launch of Legacy Leaders marks an exciting time for Christina Roberson as she begins this new journey in pursuit of helping others reach their highest potential internally while expressing it externally!

To find out more details about Christina Roberson and Legacy Leaders, visit: https://legacyleaders.store/.

