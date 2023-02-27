Jack in the Box Partners with Mint Mobile for New Shake, Brings Back Popular Fan Favorites

Mint Mobile Shake, Popcorn Chicken and Fish Sandwiches, Now Available for a Limited Time

Jack in the Box Inc. JACK recently announced the newest menu items to the brand's lineup, including the Mint Mobile Shake, Popcorn Chicken and Fish Sandwiches. This new variety of menu items will be added to Jack in the Box's already expansive offerings and available for a limited time at Jack in the Box restaurants nationwide, on the Jack app and website, for a limited time.

Mint Mobile Shake:

Jack in the Box has partnered with Mint Mobile and Ryan Reynolds to put a minty twist on its classic Oreo® Shake – the Mint Mobile Shake. Ryan Reynolds and Jack Box come together as they rent each other's name and ad space in a money-saving, minty shake-inspired moment, just in time for St. Patrick's Day! The Mint Mobile Shake is made with Oreo® cookie pieces and finished with whipped, minty topping, and a cherry, starting at $4.89. Prices vary by location.

Popcorn Chicken Combos:

The fan favorite Popcorn Chicken is back! A poppable, dippable, and portable delight of juicy pieces of 100% all-white meat Popcorn Chicken that comes in a variety of flavors to please all your buds' different taste buds: Classic, Spicy or 50/50 (half classic and half spicy), all served with Jack's Good Good Sauce. Small combos starting at $6.99 and our Big Box Combos starting at $9.99.

Fish Sandwiches:

Craving Jack but avoiding meat? No problem. The Classic Fish Sandwich is crispy panko breaded fish filet with tartar sauce and shredded lettuce on a toasted buttery bakery bun. Want more? Try our Deluxe Fish Sandwich with two crispy panko breaded fish filets with tartar sauce, melty American cheese, shredded lettuce, and fresh tomatoes on a toasted buttery bakery bun. Both are available individually starting at $3.99 or as combos with fries and a drink.

Mega Munchies Box:

Made for you and all your friends to enjoy double the classics, starting at $20. Enjoy two large curly fries, 39 tiny tacos, ranch, avocado lime, and Good Good dipping cups, and the new addition of the Classic Popcorn Chicken all in a box so big, you'll have to share.

For more information on these menu items and on Jack in the Box, visit jackinthebox.com.

About Jack in the Box Inc.

Jack in the Box Inc. JACK, founded and headquartered in San Diego, California, is a restaurant company that operates and franchises Jack in the Box®, one of the nation's largest hamburger chains with more than 2,180 restaurants across 21 states, and Del Taco®, the second largest Mexican-American QSR chain by units in the U.S. with approximately 600 restaurants across 15 states. For more information on both brands, including franchising opportunities, visit www.jackinthebox.com and www.deltaco.com.

