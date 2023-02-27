Environmental Justice Leaders to Pay Tribute to the late Congressman Donald McEachin
EINPresswire.com/ -- Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester and Congresswoman-Elect Jennifer McClellan Join the Climate Action Campaign, Dream.Org, the Environmental Defense Fund, and Environmental Justice Leaders to Pay Tribute to the late Congressman Donald McEachin
On Tuesday, February 28, as part of ongoing Black History Month activities to address the impact of pollution on Black communities and the solutions needed, members of Congress, environmental justice leaders, public health advocates, and friends will pay tribute to the late U.S. Representative Donald McEachin for his tireless work on behalf of Virginians and his legacy of environmental justice leadership in Congress and throughout his life.
During a tribute in Washington, DC, participants will honor Congressman McEachin’s legacy by advancing the solutions for pollution he fought for to address long-standing environmental injustices facing communities across the U.S. that are disproportionately burdened by pollution.
WHAT:
Recognize Congressman McEachin’s legacy by awarding environmental advocates from his Congressional District with the inaugural “Donald McEachin Dream.Org Climate Action Award” and honor his family’s request by making a contribution to the Samuel Dewitt Proctor School of Theology of Virginia Union University in Richmond, Virginia, the theological school the Congressman attended.
WHO:
Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester (DE)
Congresswoman-Elect Jennifer McClellan (VA-04)
Ms. LaTricea Adams, Founder CEO and President, Black Millennials 4 Flint
Dr. Margot Brown, Vice President, Justice and Equity, EDF
Dr. Doris Browne, Past-President, National Medical Association
Rev. Dr. Ambrose Carroll, Founder, Green The Church
Ms. Almeta Cooper, National Manager, Health Equity, MCAF
Donald McEachin, Dream.Org Climate Action Award Recipients:
• Ms. La’Veesha Allen Rollins, Charles City County, Virginia
• Rev. F. Wayne Henley, Charles City County, Virginia
WHEN:
Tuesday, February 28, 2023
11:30 AM - 1:00 PM EST
WHERE:
Bullfeathers On The Hill
410 First Street, SE
Washington, DC 20003
Note: The Livestream link is available upon request.
Dana Swinney
