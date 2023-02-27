DHHR to Host Virtual Hiring Event for Kanawha and Marion Counties

​The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) will host a virtual hiring event on Thursday, March 2, 2023, with the Centralized Intake Unit. The position can be located in either Kanawha or Marion counties.

DHHR’s Centralized Intake Unit is a 24/7/365 call center for suspected child and adult abuse and neglect. The virtual hiring event will interview for the position of Social Service Worker 3. The position is located in Kanawha or Marion counties and a flexible work schedule is available.





To set up an interview time, please email DHHRJobs@wv.gov​ or call 304-590-7966.

Job seekers are encouraged to visit DHHR’s website for a list of open positions and career opportunities throughout the state.