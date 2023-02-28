Expedience Software to Exhibit at the 2023 WBENC National Conference
MANCHESTER, NH, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Expedience Software will be exhibiting at the 2023 WBENC National Conference at the Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center in Nashville, TN, on March 20-23, 2023.
The 2023 WBENC National Conference is an annual forum where women entrepreneurs and corporate members gather to network. It’s an excellent venue for vendors to pursue business opportunities and for corporate members to discover possibilities for supplier diversity.
We look forward to meeting corporate buyers, members of fellow Women-Owned businesses, and WBENC-certified vendors seeking to automate proposals and RFP responses. We are excited to showcase our unique and innovative proposal automation software based in Microsoft Word, used by clients worldwide to realize dramatic improvements in the challenging work of RFP response and proposal production.
Event Details
When: March 20-23, 2023
Where: Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center Nashville, TN
Booth: 522
View our WBENC Exhibitor Page Here and add us to your conference agenda.
About Expedience Software
Expedience Software, founded by pioneers in proposal automation, harnesses the power of Microsoft® Word to drive better proposal quality while accelerating the speed and effectiveness of proposal teams around the world. Headquartered in Manchester, N.H., Expedience serves hundreds of companies across the globe in the financial and asset management, professional services, pharmaceutical & healthcare, legal, manufacturing, and technology industries.
The company's rapidly growing footprint extends to customers throughout the U.S., Canada, the UK, Germany, the Netherlands, Australia, and New Zealand. Named one of the 20 Most Promising Sales Tech Solution Providers by CIOReview and 50 Innovative Companies to Watch by Silicon Review, Expedience continues to lead the industry with its innovative expansion of the Microsoft Office suite. Learn more at www.expediencesoftware.com.
Sharon Coddington
Expedience Software
+1 978-378-5330
media@expediencesoftware.com