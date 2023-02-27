MAELYN BJORK PENS A STORY OF FINDING LOVE AGAIN
Author Maelyn Bjork tells a story of coming home to familiarity in her book Azure Lake.TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, February 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Love is everywhere, and, for many people, coming home to familiarity equals to finding it again. This is mostly true for Maelyn Bjork’s main character in her book Azure Lake.
Published in March 2022, Azure Lake tells the story of Catherine Stewart (who is a wife, mother, daughter, and a businesswoman) as she overcomes a loss that changes the entire course of her life. But, is it for the better or for the worse?
Albert, an Amazon customer, says, “Life is not simple, and in this reading, you will realize many things that perhaps you had never considered, but at the same time will help you to be strong, to grow, and always go forward, no matter what happens. Family is something precious, that we must take care of and know that they are always present.”
Truly, Azure Lake is that book that teaches, if not reminds, people that there is always love found in the family no matter what. It is inspiring in a way that it brings nostalgia and warmth within its pages, tackling grief, forgiveness, and family.
Maelyn Bjork spent most of her life in Utah but has also lived and worked in California, Colorado, and Arizona. Her passion for reading is what inspired her to start writing, which she did after she retired from teaching. Currently, she resides in Lake City alongside her husband and cat, BeBe.
For more of Catherine’s sweet homecoming, Azure Lake is available for purchase on Amazon and on all online bookselling platforms.
