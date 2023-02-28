Jarel Shaw's "Kwauliti Words to Self" Aims to Boost Self-Awareness through Poetry

Kwauliti Words To Self Jarel Shaw

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA, US, February 28, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Indianapolis, Indiana - Jarel Shaw, a dancer, motivational speaker, and coach, has released his debut book " Kwauliti Words to Self ," which aims to help readers recognize and appreciate the life around them, the life they come in contact with, and the life within themselves.The book is a collection of poems that Shaw hopes will inspire readers to be more aware of their own lives and make the best decisions. Each poem is written in a unique style in the efforts to trigger the fluency of the mind into thinking critically and with greater clarity.In addition to being a poet, Shaw is a dancer with 22 years of experience. He is currently sharing his passion for dance through his YouTube channel and performances at various events. He is also a motivational speaker who shares his experiences as an athlete, helping high school students transition to college. Shaw is a high school track coach and speed coach, using his expertise to help young athletes improve their footwork and coordination.When asked about what made him write the book, Shaw shared, "I wanted to take my first step as a poetic author and help people be more aware of their lives by one of my quality expressions, which is poetry in this case."Through "Kwauliti Words to Self," readers can gain a greater sense of self-awareness and see themselves in a rising light rather than a dimming light. Shaw's poetry serves as a reminder that even in difficult times, there is always hope and that by being mindful of our thoughts and actions, we can create a positive and fulfilling life."Kwauliti Words to Self" is available on Amazon in both paperback and Kindle editions. For more information, visit https://www.amazon.com/Kwauliti-Words-Self-Jarel-Shaw/dp/1669856844 Jarel Shaw is available for interviews and appearances. A recent interview with Shaw can be viewed on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=72Xg70d69R4

