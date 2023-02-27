Lawsuit Alert: Investors purchased Invivyd, Inc. (NASDAQ: IVVD) shares between November 29 and December 14, 2021, should contact the Shareholders Foundation

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, Feb. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announces that a lawsuit is pending for certain investors in of Invivyd, Inc. (NASDAQ: IVVD) shares over alleged securities laws violations by Invivyd, Inc. f.k.a. Adagio Therapeutics, Inc.

Investors who purchased shares of Invivyd, Inc. (NASDAQ: IVVD) between November 29, 2021, and December 14, 2021 have certain options and there are short and strict deadlines running. Those NASDAQ: IVVD investors should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.

On January 31, 2023, a lawsuit was filed on behalf of purchasers of Invivyd, Inc. (NASDAQ: IVVD) common shares between November 29, 2021 and December 14, 2021. The plaintiff alleges that between November 29, 2021 and December 14, 2021, the defendants failed to disclose that the published epitope mapping, structural studies, and sequence analyses which defendants had used to claim ADG20 was effective against the Omicron variant were insufficient, unreliable, and inadequate to make claims of effectiveness of ADG20 against Omicron, that that defendants’ claims regarding ADG20’s efficacy against Omicron lacked a reasonable factual basis, and that ADG20 was over 300 times less effective against the Omicron variant as compared to its effectiveness against previous variants.

Since its initial public offering ("IPO") shares of Invivyd, Inc. (NASDAQ: IVVD) declined to as low as $1.42 per share on December 30, 2022.

Those who purchased shares of Invivyd, Inc. (NASDAQ: IVVD) between November 29, 2021 and December 14, 2021 should contact the Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

CONTACT:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

+1 (858) 779-1554

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com

3111 Camino Del Rio North

Suite 423

San Diego, CA 92108

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio legal monitoring and a settlement claim filing service, which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Any referenced cases, investigations, and/or settlements are not filed/initiated/reached and/or are not related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is only provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.