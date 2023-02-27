Key Transitions Evolves into Key Healthcare to Meet Ever-Changing Needs of Teens and Families

The renowned healthcare company will continue to provide critical mental health and dual diagnosis programs to tackle teen health crisis.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Key Transitions is pleased to announce it has rebranded to its new name, Key Healthcare , in a move that will further support the ever-changing needs of teens and their families.Key Transitions was founded in 2015 with a mission to transform the lives of teens and their families who are struggling with mental health and dual diagnosis challenges. The organization offers a diverse array of programs to meet the unique needs of all clients, including partial hospitalization, outpatient, and aftercare programs. At its core, Key Transitions meets teens wherever they are in their journey so they can begin to refocus on healthy relationships at school, at home, and in their communities.In the organization’s most recent news, Key Transitions is announcing its evolution into Key Healthcare to meet the ever-changing needs of its clients, while continuing to provide its renowned teen mental health and dual diagnosis treatment programs . With the updated branding and additions to the clinical team, Key Healthcare continues to be the leading resource for families to support teens with mental health and dual diagnosis struggles. Lead by renowned adolescent psychiatrist Dr. Marc Heiser, MD and Clinical Director Nicholas Lodato, LMFT, Key Healthcare utilizes evidence-based therapeutics to support teens and families through Residential Treatment, Outpatient, Partial Hospitalization, and Sober living programs in Los Angeles.“At Key Healthcare, our mission has always been to provide the highest quality of care to teens struggling with mental health and substance abuse issues. We are excited to announce the expansion of our treatment services, which will allow us to reach even more teens and families in need of support”What truly sets Key Healthcare apart from other treatment programs are key, critical practices that help teens realize true transformation. These key practices include:• Clinicians who work as family therapists, each of whom have different specialities such as ACT therapy, art therapy, trauma-informed therapy, and somatic experiencing, giving it the ability to accurately place families with a therapist whose speciality best fits clients’ unique needs• Weekly parent group for all Key parents run by DBT-certified clinician, Matt Metcalf, the president and lead clinician at DBT Tricounties, who is an expert in DBT and specializes in working with teen families through this modality• Art therapy both in individual sessions, with families, and in therapy groups as well as music therapy in a group format. Art therapy and music therapy are effective as a treatment for addiction, emotional regulation, anger management and trauma reconciliation. They are also found to be particularly effective for adolescent clients, particularly those who are treatment resistant.• Music studio production and Surf Therapy.For more information about Key Healthcare, please visit www.keyhealthcare.com About Key HealthcareKey Healthcare was founded in 2015 by Ryan Blivas and Evan Powell with a mission to transform the lives of teens and their families. Inspired by their own treatment journey, they set out to change the narrative for clients and help them find a brighter path.Today, Key Healthcare has grown into a dynamic community of support, offering a diverse array of programs to meet the unique needs of our clients. From residential, outpatient, and aftercare programs, the organization offers the full spectrum of care to meet clients wherever they are in their journey. To the team at Key Healthcare, community isn’t just about recovery, it’s about transformation.