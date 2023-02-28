According to CMi Global Kids Bicycle Market Size, Forecast, Analysis & Share Surpass US$ 24 Billion By 2030, At 3.5%CAGR

Custom Market Insights

The Kids Bicycle Market was at US$ 17.5 Billion in 2021 and is growing to approx US$ 24 Billion by 2030, with a CAGR growth of 3.5% between 2022 and 2030.

The Global Kids Bicycle Market was estimated at USD 17.5 Billion in 2021 and is anticipated to reach around USD 24 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of roughly 3.5% between 2022 and 2030. ” — Custom Market Insights