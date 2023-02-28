According to CMi Global Kids Bicycle Market Size, Forecast, Analysis & Share Surpass US$ 24 Billion By 2030, At 3.5%CAGR
The Kids Bicycle Market was at US$ 17.5 Billion in 2021 and is growing to approx US$ 24 Billion by 2030, with a CAGR growth of 3.5% between 2022 and 2030.
The Global Kids Bicycle Market was estimated at USD 17.5 Billion in 2021 and is anticipated to reach around USD 24 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of roughly 3.5% between 2022 and 2030. ”SANDY, UTAH, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the study, The Global Kids Bicycle Market was estimated at USD 17.5 Billion in 2021 and is anticipated to reach around USD 24 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of roughly 3.5% between 2022 and 2030.
Kids Bicycle Market: Overview
A bicycle, often known as a bike, is a form of transportation that doesn’t require any fuel to get from one location to another. Children’s bikes are typically modest in size and include two tiny assistance wheels at the base of the back wheel. Kids typically use them for recreation, physical activity, sports, transportation, etc. Bicycle trailers, balancing bikes, cruiser bicycles, etc., are a few examples of frequent product varieties.
Kids Bicycle Market: Growth Drivers
Growing awareness among parents about the advantages of cycling to prevent childhood obesity and overweight problems is a major factor that is anticipated to fuel the growth of the global kids bicycle market over the forecast period. Other factors driving the expansion of the target market include increased awareness of various trendy bicycles like the mountain bike and cyclo-cross bicycle, as well as expanding child participation in physical activities like cycling.
Additionally, rising parental concern about their children’s physical activity, parents’ increasing encouragement of their kids to use bicycles for short-distance communication, and rising participation of kids in numerous racing competitions by numerous organizations are some significant factors anticipated to support the growth of the global kids bicycle market during the anticipated period. Another element anticipated to contribute to the target market’s expansion over the coming few years is the growing demand for various kinds of kids’ bicycles with enhanced performance and aesthetics, such as Pinnacle, Islabikes, and Frog.
However, a number of significant issues are anticipated to impede the growth of the global market, including the lack of necessary infrastructure, adequate child play areas, and an increase in indoor activities like the use of smartphones and video games. Another element that is anticipated to restrain the target market’s expansion is the high cost of the new, impending children’s bicycles.
Key Insights:
A) As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Kids Bicycle market is estimated to grow annually at a CAGR of around 3.5% over the forecast period (2022-2030).
B) In terms of revenue, the Kids Bicycle market size was valued at around USD 17.5 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 24 Billion by 2030. Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.
C) Kid’s bikes are smaller versions of adult bicycles that are made for kids who haven’t quite mastered the physical and mental abilities needed to peddle a bike. They commonly have components like rubber tires, detachable training wheels, or a seat height adjustment mechanism, so shorter riders don’t have to extend their legs entirely when pedalling.
D) Bicycles with bold colors and modern designs tend to appeal particularly to children. Furthermore, many of these bicycles are modeled after well-known athletes, comic book heroes, and children’s personalities.
E) The health advantage of riding is encouraging parents to encourage their children to cycle. The majority of children’s bicycles are modeled after well-known comic book characters, superheroes, athletes, and more, which is catching on quickly and capturing the attention of the youth.
F) It is expected that parents’ worries about their kids riding bicycles on busy streets will prevent more people from taking up cycling. These worries will likely be compounded by worries about buying and maintaining a bicycle. The availability of quick and convenient alternatives for school children’s transportation is likely to impede market expansion in the years to come.
Regional Landscape
Europe held the largest market share in 2021. The growth is linked to people and children being more aware of bicycles. It is anticipated that the growing popularity of cycling in nations like Belgium, Switzerland, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Germany, Denmark, and the Netherlands will positively affect regional market expansion. Additionally, cyclists ride on a distinct path from motorcyclists on streets that have been specifically created for this purpose. This guarantees motorcyclists’ safety and minimal traffic. Kids appear to prefer using bicycles for short commutes based on this.
Key Players
KONA
Santa Cruz Bicycle
COLNAGO
Cicli Pinarello SRL
Cervelo
Fuji Bikes
MERIDA Bikes
GT Bicycles
Specialized Bicycle Components
Cannondale
Giant Bicycles
SCOTT Sports SA
Trek Bicycle Corporation
The Kids Bicycle Market is segmented as follows:
By Type
Conventional
Battery-operated
By Distribution Channel
Offline
Online
By Geography
North America
The USA
Canada
Mexico
Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Malaysia
Philippines
Rest of Asia-pacific
Latin America
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East and Africa
GCC
North Africa
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
