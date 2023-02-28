According to CMi Global In-Car Wireless Charging Market Size, Forecast, Analysis & Share Surpass US$ 15 Billion By 2030
In-Car Wireless Charging Market was at US$ 6 Billion in 2021 and is growing to approx US$ 15 Billion by 2030, with a CAGR growth of 38% between 2022 and 2030.
The Global In-Car Wireless Charging Market was estimated at USD 6 Billion in 2021 and is anticipated to reach around USD 15 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of roughly 38% between 2022 and 2030.
In-Car Wireless Charging Market: Overview
Depending on the model, each automaker utilizes a different charging system that is all Qi-compatible and takes the shape of a dock, tray, or pocket that is typically found in the center console or beneath the armrest. While some of these solutions are movable and have enough room to charge any smartphone, including huge phablets like the iPhone Plus or Samsung Galaxy + models, others have less room.
In-Car Wireless Charging Market: Growth Drivers
Several factors influence the global in-car wireless charging market expansion. One of the major driving forces behind the growth of the in-car wireless charging market is the rising demand for electric vehicles. Additionally, there is a significant need for wireless chargers everywhere in the world due to advanced technology and a fast-paced way of life. Furthermore, the high penetration of smartphones plays a role in the need for in-car wireless charging.
A built-in wireless infrastructure support system in various public locations, such as commercial spaces, retail malls, department stores, and others, provides a variety of growth potential in various emerging nations. Additionally, the government’s growing endeavours to exploit the untapped market’s potential by offering subsidies also present a variety of prospects for worldwide market growth.
Even though the global market for in-car wireless charging is expanding at an astonishing rate, some issues limit growth. The main obstacle preventing market growth is a lack of standardization. New manufacturers can quickly enter the market due to the ease of business. The issue is products that may not function well, separating the market between high-quality and low-quality products.
Key Insights:
A) As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the In-Car Wireless Charging market is estimated to grow annually at a CAGR of around 38% over the forecast period (2022-2030).
B) In terms of revenue, the In-Car Wireless Charging market size was valued at around USD 6 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 15 Billion by 2030. Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.
C) Smartphones, wearables, and other compatible devices may all be wirelessly charged in cars owing to an incorporated component known as in-car wireless charging.
D) The wireless infrastructure in many industries, including the automotive industry, is supported by the development of technology and the rollout of 5G in various nations. The dependability of this technology has increased for both mobile data and high-speed connections.
E) Companies like BMW use Qi wireless technology and Mercedes, Volkswagen, and Hyundai to improve connectivity with features like Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth, and Android Auto. As soon as you get in the car, you may use these capabilities to manage the phone in various ways, such as via the dashboard screen, voice commands, steering wheel controls, or gestures.
F) Smartphones and other electronic devices now require more frequent charging due to increased battery depletion from constant use. As a result, many consumers may find it appealing that in-car charging is available so that passengers of the vehicle can charge their smartphones and other gadgets.
Regional Landscape
Due to improvements in automotive technology and a rise in the popularity of electric vehicles, the market for in-car wireless charging is anticipated to develop at the fastest rate in the Asia-Pacific region. The market for in-car wireless charging is anticipated to expand at a rapid CAGR.
With the addition of retrofit wireless charging pads for cell phones, electric car technology has advanced significantly in China and Japan. The US and Germany are now the two nations that have adopted in-car wireless charging the fastest. However, this industry is progressing throughout Asia-Pacific.
Key Players
Apple Inc.
Aircharge
Hella KGaA Hueck & Co
Infineon Technologies AG
Samsung Electronics Co.
Power square
Mojo Mobility Inc.
Powermat Technologies Ltd
Qualcomm Technologies Inc.
Zens
The In-Car Wireless Charging Market is segmented as follows:
By Technology
Inductive Power Transfer
Magnetic Resonance Charging
Conductive Charging
By Charging Standard
PMA Standard
QMA Standard
By Device Type
Smartphones
Tablets
Other Devices
By Vehicle Type
Electric Vehicle
Hybrid Vehicle
Fuel-based Vehicle
By Distribution Channel
OEM
Aftermarket
By Geography
North America
The USA
Canada
Mexico
Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Malaysia
Philippines
Rest of Asia-pacific
Latin America
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East and Africa
GCC
North Africa
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
